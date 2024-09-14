Vivo V40e will soon be launched in India by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, according to a report. The handset is expected to arrive as the latest addition to the company's V-series, joining the Vivo V40 Pro and standard Vivo V40 models. The firm is yet to announce any details of the smartphone, even though it was spotted on benchmarking websites. Now, its purported launch timeline and a few key specifications have already surfaced online in the days leading up to its anticipated debut.

Vivo V40e Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to a MySmartPrice report citing unnamed sources, the Vivo V40e will be launched by the end of September. There's no word on how much the phone will cost or whether it will be available for purchase this month. The publication says that the Vivo V40e will be available in a 'Royal Bronze' colourway.

Vivo V40e Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo V40e will sport a curved display that has a peak brightness of 4,500nits, as per the report. Meanwhile, previous leaks have suggested that the Vivo V40e will run on Funtouch OS 14 (Android 14) and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

The publication states that the company will also equip the Vivo V40e will a 5,500mAh battery, like many other mid-range smartphones launched this year. It will also support fast charging at 80W, according to the report.

Last month, the handset surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in a listing that revealed that the phone will bear the model number V203 model in the country. Meanwhile, the Vivo V40e also surfaced on Geekbench, which revealed that the phone's Dimensity 7300 SoC will be paired with 8GB of RAM

