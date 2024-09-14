Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V40e Will Reportedly Launch in India by September End With 5,500mAh Battery, Curved Display

Vivo V40e Will Reportedly Launch in India by September-End With 5,500mAh Battery, Curved Display

Vivo V40e is tipped to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 September 2024 17:45 IST
Vivo V40e Will Reportedly Launch in India by September-End With 5,500mAh Battery, Curved Display

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V40e is expected to join the Vivo V40 Pro (pictured) and Vivo V40 in India

Highlights
  • Vivo V40e is said to sport a display with a peak brightness of 4500nits
  • The handset is expected to run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14
  • The Vivo V40e could be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery
Advertisement

Vivo V40e will soon be launched in India by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, according to a report. The handset is expected to arrive as the latest addition to the company's V-series, joining the Vivo V40 Pro and standard Vivo V40 models. The firm is yet to announce any details of the smartphone, even though it was spotted on benchmarking websites. Now, its purported launch timeline and a few key specifications have already surfaced online in the days leading up to its anticipated debut.

Vivo V40e Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to a MySmartPrice report citing unnamed sources, the Vivo V40e will be launched by the end of September. There's no word on how much the phone will cost or whether it will be available for purchase this month. The publication says that the Vivo V40e will be available in a 'Royal Bronze' colourway.

Vivo V40e Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo V40e will sport a curved display that has a peak brightness of 4,500nits, as per the report. Meanwhile, previous leaks have suggested that the Vivo V40e will run on Funtouch OS 14 (Android 14) and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.   

The publication states that the company will also equip the Vivo V40e will a 5,500mAh battery, like many other mid-range smartphones launched this year. It will also support fast charging at 80W, according to the report. 

Last month, the handset surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in a listing that revealed that the phone will bear the model number V203 model in the country. Meanwhile, the Vivo V40e also surfaced on Geekbench, which revealed that the phone's Dimensity 7300 SoC will be paired with 8GB of RAM

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V40e, Vivo V40e Specifications, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
CCI Accuses Samsung, Xiaomi of Colluding With Amazon and Flipkart
Vivo V40e Will Reportedly Launch in India by September-End With 5,500mAh Battery, Curved Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 14R With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Launched at This Price
  2. iPhone 16 Series Now Available to Pre-Order in India: Check Price, Offers
  3. Infinix Xpad With 11-Inch Display, LTE Support Debut in India: See Price
  4. Vivo T3 Ultra Review: A Performance-Centric Mid-Ranger
  5. Here's How Realme's iPhone 16 Camera Control Button Clone Will Work
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Said to Be Unlikely to Issue Break-Up Order to Google for Now
  2. Vivo V40e Will Reportedly Launch in India by September-End With 5,500mAh Battery, Curved Display
  3. CCI Accuses Samsung, Xiaomi of Colluding With Amazon and Flipkart
  4. iPhone 16 Series Available to Pre-Order in India Ahead of Sale on September 20: Check Price, Offers
  5. Realme Teases iPhone 16 Camera Control Button Clone; Won't Arrive on Realme GT 7 Pro
  6. X Said to Be Unlikely to Fall Under Landmark EU Tech Rules
  7. Redmi 14R With 13-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. OpenAI's Stunning $150 Billion Valuation Said to Hinge on Upending Corporate Structure
  9. iPad (2021) Tipped to Go on Sale for Less Than Rs. 19,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  10. Adobe Express Expands Its Platform in Eight Indian Languages, Adds New AI Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »