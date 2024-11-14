Vivo V40e Review: Easy on the Eyes

The Vivo V40e was launched in India towards the end of September and is the most affordable option in the lineup, which also includes the standard V40 and the V40 Pro. Therefore, I believe that the ‘e' in the name stands for ‘economical', but I bet Vivo would not agree with me. The V40e is a mid-range smartphone whose main selling point is its design and a claim that it's the slimmest smartphone with a 5,500mAh battery. Vivo also states that the phone is a pro at taking portrait photos thanks to the Aura light.

At a starting price of Rs. 28,999, the Vivo V40e sounds like a good deal for something specifically looking for a phone with a large battery, slim design, and taking plenty of portrait photos. Is it, though? Read on to find out.

Vivo V40e Design: Visually pleasing

Dimensions - 163.7 ×75 ×7.49mm

Weight - 183g

Colours - Mint Green, Royal Bronze

You do get a sleek and stylish phone as advertised. The Vivo V40e is just 7.49mm thin and feels slimmer thanks to the curved edges on the front and back. The corners are rounded, and you get a glossy plastic frame. The top and bottom are flattened, though. You'll also find the pill/keyhole-shaped camera module with the top oval protruding out and the lower unit sitting flush with the Aura Light LED at the back. We reviewed the Royal Bronze unit, which has a matte finish rear plastic panel and doesn't have any patterns. The panel is prone to fingerprints and scratches, though, so it's best to protect the phone with a case.

The phone is just 7.49mm thick despite having a 5,500mAh battery

The phone has the right amount of weight, and it feels like it costs more than it does. The right edge houses the volume and power buttons. There's a microphone, loudspeaker, SIM tray, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom, whereas the top houses another microphone. The V40e also gets an IP64 rating, and I did find a rubber seal inside the SIM card tray.

Vivo V40e Display: Big and curvy

Size - 6.77-inch, full-HD+ resolution

Type - AMOLED, 120Hz

Protection - SCHOTT Xensation Up glass

On the front, the phone has a large display with curved sides. Other than making the phone feel slimmer than it actually is, the curved sides also make the side bezels appear thinner. The bezels are also uniform on the top and bottom. The panel is plenty bright for indoor use, and it's also usable outdoors, as long as it's not a super bright day.

The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate

As for refresh rate, the display gets up to 120Hz support with a Smart Switch option available as well. You can switch between 60Hz or 120Hz as well. The display supports HDR10+ and offers three colour modes – Standard, Professional, and Bright. There's also an SGS low blue light certification available on the phone. All of the above make the display on the Vivo V40e an excellent option for watching content and playing games.

The in-display fingerprint scanner sits low

The display also offers an in-display fingerprint scanner, which, apart from a few failed attempts, was fast and worked well during my time with the phone.

Vivo V40e Software: Smooth but bloated

OS - Android 14

UI - Funtouch OS 14

Latest security patch - October 1

The Vivo V40e runs Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out of the box, and I received several updates during the review period. Vivo has promised to provide three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. The software experience is like most other mid-range smartphones from Vivo. You get a lot of third-party apps from the get-go, but luckily, these can be uninstalled. There's also the Vivo V-Appstore and a few other Vivo apps, such as the Browser, that keep sending notifications and can't be removed.

The Aura Light at the back can be used for notifications

However, you will find some useful features on the phone. An AI eraser tool is present in the Gallery app, and it works decently. You also get an AI Photo enhancement feature that is claimed to unblur, beautify, and reduce noise. However, it did an okay job in reality. You also get features such as a Smart sidebar to make use of the curved display, Dynamic light that uses the Aura light to show notifications, Ambient light effect that uses edge lighting for notifications and acts as a light show when playing music, and more.

The software experience on the phone is mostly smooth, but the unwanted notifications from the built-in apps are quite annoying.

Vivo V40e Performance: Good enough

SoC - MediaTek Dimensity 7300

RAM - 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage - Up to 256GB UFS 2.2

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 on the V40e is an octa-core 4nm chipset that is paired with the MediaTek NPU 655 and an Arm Mali-G615 GPU. When it comes to regular usage, I did not notice any lag. Apps open fast, multitasking isn't a task, and animations throughout the UI are smooth. The camera app also works flawlessly, and there's no major shutter lag. Overall, this phone is easy to recommend for day-to-day tasks.

Gaming isn't a problem on the phone, and it doesn't heat up a lot either

I ran a couple of benchmarks to compare it with phones in a similar price bracket, and the numbers showed that the Vivo V40e offered lower performance in most cases. Of course, you must keep in mind that these benchmarks shouldn't be taken at face value, as real word usage will vary.

Benchmark Vivo V40e OnePlus Nord 4 Infinix Zero 40 Nothing Phone 2a Plus Geekbench 6 Single 1,030 929 1,096 1,204 Geekbench 6 Multi 2,886 3,817 3,601 2,658 AnTuTu v10 693,086 1,074,178 956,927 762,955 PCMark Work 3.0 10,454 12,336 15,466 12,663 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL 5,090 Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Slingshot 6,492 Maxed Out Maxed Out 7,243 3DM Wild Life 3,140 Maxed Out 6,362 4,779 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 3,154 11,588 6,454 5,038 GFXBench T-Rex 94 60 144 60 GFXBench Manhattan 3.1 51 60 92 58 GFXBench Car Chase 29 60 52 35

The phone also performed decently when playing games and didn't overheat even after a 45-minute session of BGMI. I played BGMI with HDR graphics and Ultra frame rate and did not notice any major lag. I also played Genshin Impact and COD with medium settings, and they worked fine mostly.

The phone has a dual speaker setup, which is good enough for indoor use. It doesn't offer a lot of bass, but there is a volume booster mode that does increase the sound output. Calls and connectivity are also pretty good. Audio from the microphone and ear speaker was clear on both ends, and I didn't notice any major network issues in my area.

Vivo V40e Cameras: Not the Pro it's claimed to be

Main rear - 50-megapixel, OIS, Sony IMX882 sensor, f/1.79 aperture

Secondary - 8-megapixel ultrawide, f/2.2, 116-degree FoV

Selfie - 50-megapixel, auto-focus, f/2.0, 92 degree FoV

You get two rear cameras on the V40e and two different types of LED flash. The Aura light is mainly meant for portrait photos, but you can use it in creative ways as a fill light.

There are two different LED options available on the phone

The primary camera is good for daylight photos but can produce decent night results. Photos offer good details, colours, and white balance. Even low-light photos with enough lighting offer good details, albeit with some noise.

The secondary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, is okay for daylight photos, but you'll see colour inaccuracy between the two rear sensors. Low-light photos with the ultrawide camera are blurry and have a watercolour-like effect.

I'm not sure why Vivo markets this as a pro camera for Portraits, as the phone doesn't even have a depth sensor. It uses the primary camera, and you get to choose between a 1x or 2x crop. However, the results are somewhat nice, and you get a decent blur effect, but the edge detection could've been better. The Aura light also helps take nice portrait photos at night.

Portrait shot with Aura Light enabled

Switching over to the front, the 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with autofocus does a good job with selfies. The skin colours are mostly accurate, the colours are nice, and there's a good amount of detail. Selfies in low-light conditions aren't that great, though.

Moving on to video, you can record at 4K 30fps from the main rear and the front cameras. There is stabilisation available as well, which does a decent job of removing shakiness, but panning is janky. Video quality is decent when there's a lot of light, with slightly boosted colours. However, I did notice that the dynamic range and white balance are all over the place.

Vivo V40e Battery: Impressive

Capacity - 5,500mAh

Charging speed - 80W

Charger - 80W in the box

The battery performance of the Vivo V40e, as I've mentioned in the subheading, is impressive. The 5,500mAh battery easily lasts a day and more with regular usage. In our HD video loop test, the phone managed to last over 32 hours on a single charge. This was with the refresh rate set to 120Hz. Not a lot of phones in this price segment can manage that.

Charging is a quick affair

Charging is quite fast, thanks to the included 80W charger. A full charge from 0 to 100 percent took about an hour. It also doesn't heat much when charging.

Vivo V40e Verdict

While the Vivo V40e is definitely not the one to get if you're after Portrait photography, it is something I'd recommend if you want amazing battery life and a good-looking design. The Royal Bronze option is nice to look at, and the curved edges make the phone easy to hold. The phone also has a large, bright display for most conditions. Sound output is decent, the primary rear camera and the front camera are good during the day, and performance is also pretty decent.

As for alternatives, you can go for the Nothing Phone 2a Plus (Review) if you want a more unique design and better performance. The OnePlus Nord 4 (Review) is also an excellent choice if you prefer better cameras and much higher performance. There's also the Infinix Zero 40 (Review), which offers much better performance and a good main rear camera.