Vivo V40e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Vivo V40e could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2024 13:46 IST
Vivo V40e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V40e will launch in Mint Green and Royal Bronze colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo V40e may get an IP65-rated build
  • The handset will carry a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Vivo V40e will pack a 5,500mAh battery
Vivo V40e has officially been teased to launch in India soon. The company has yet to announce an exact launch date but it has revealed the design, colour options, and key features of the upcoming handset. Meanwhile, a report has shared the likely price range alongside the expected RAM and storage configurations of the smartphone. The Vivo V30e successor is expected to join the Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 handsets, which were introduced in the country in August.

Vivo V40e Design, Colour Options 

An official microsite for the Vivo V40e confirms that the phone will launch in India soon. The handset will be offered in two colourways — Mint Green and Royal Bronze. The design appears to be similar to that of the Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 handsets with a vertical pill-shaped rear camera unit and a curved display.

Vivo V40e Price in India, Launch (Expected)

The Vivo V40e is tipped to launch in India by the end of September. Meanwhile, a recent Smartprix report suggests that the handset will likely be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. It is tipped to be priced in the country between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000. 

Vivo V40e Features

Vivo India's official microsite confirms that the V40e will sport a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (2,392 x 1,080 pixels) 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+ support, and SGS low blue light certification. The aforementioned report suggested that the AMOLED screen may offer a peak brightness level of 4,500nits and a High Brightness Mode brightness level of 1,200nits.

The Vivo V40e will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The handset will measure 0.749cm (7.49mm) in thickness and weigh 183g.

For optics, the Vivo V40e will come with a dual rear camera setup alongside an Aura Light unit. It will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor paired with an ultrawide lens. The front camera will get a 50-megapixel sensor, the microsite confirms.

The SmartPrix report claims that the Vivo V40e is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It will likely ship with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 and an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V40e, Vivo V40e India launch, Vivo V40e Specifications, Vivo V40e price in India, Vivo V40 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Vivo V40e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
