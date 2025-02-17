Technology News
Vivo V50 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V50 is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2025 12:46 IST
Vivo V50 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50 features a 7.39mm thin profile

Highlights
  • Vivo V50 carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The handset is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery
  • The Vivo V50 supports 90W wired fast charging
Vivo V50 was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It carries two 50-megapixel rear cameras alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance and is said to have a 7.39mm thin profile. It is touted to be the slimmest smartphone in the segment. The phone is equipped with several AI features Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, Live Call Translation and more.

Vivo V50 Price in India, Availability

Vivo V50 price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are marked at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Amazon and the Vivo India e-store starting February 25. Pre-booking for the handset is currently live.

Customers can get the Vivo TWS 3e at a reduced price of Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 1,899 alongside the purchase of the Vivo V50. The handset is offered in Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey colour options.

Vivo V50 Specifications, Features

The Vivo V50 sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh, 4,500 nits of peak local brightness, and 387ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

For optics, the Vivo V50 carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.0 aperture at the back. The front camera uses a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. The handset comes with Zeiss collaboration. 

The handset also gets Vivo's Aura Light feature and comes with AI-backed photo editing features like Erase 2.0 and Light Portrait 2.0. It gets other AI features like Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, and Live Call Translation.

The Vivo V50 houses a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. For security, the handset has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. It is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance. 

The Titanium Grey version of the Vivo V50 measures 163.29x76.72x7.39mm in size and weighs 189g. Meanwhile, the Rose Red and Starry Night editions weigh 199g and have 7.57mm and 7.67mm thin profiles, respectively. 

Vivo V50

Vivo V50

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo V50, Vivo V50 India launch, Vivo V50 Price in India, Vivo V50 Specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Vivo V50 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
