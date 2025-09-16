Technology News
English Edition
Vivo V60e 5G Design, Price in India Leaked; Said to Feature 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 7300 SoC

Vivo V60e 5G is tipped to come in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 14:06 IST
Vivo V60e 5G Design, Price in India Leaked; Said to Feature 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 7300 SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50e runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo V60e 5G may launch soon
  • Vivo V60e 5G is tipped to pack a dual rear camera unit
  • The display of the phone is said to offer Diamond Shield Glass protection
Vivo V60e 5G could launch soon as a successor to Vivo V50e. The exact launch date of the new V series phone has not been shared by Vivo yet, but ahead of it, renders of the smartphone, along with its price details and specifications, have leaked online. As per the latest leak, the Vivo V60e 5G will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is said to come in two different colour options and feature a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. The Vivo V60e 5G is tipped to pack a dual rear camera unit.

Vivo V60e 5G Design (Expected)

91Mobiles Hindi leaked the puported price of the Vivo V60e 5G in India, as well as its renders and specifications. The images indicate that the handset closely resembles the Vivo V60 in design. It appears to have a vertically aligned dual-camera setup near the top right corner, alongside an LED ring light next to the camera island. The Vivo branding is placed vertically at the bottom of the rear panel.

vivo v60e 5g 91mobiles Vivo V60e 5G

Vivo V60e 5G
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles Hindi

 

Vivo V60e 5G Price in India (Expected)

Vivo V60E 5G price in India will reportedly start at Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants could cost Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. It is said to be available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colour options.

Vivo V60e 5G Specifications (Expected)

The report claims that the Vivo V60e 5G will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, the same chip found on the Vivo V50e. It could have an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. The display of the phone is said to offer Diamond Shield Glass protection.

The Vivo V60e 5G is tipped to come with a 6,500mAh battery and 90W fast charging support. This would be an upgrade over the 5,600mAh battery available in the Vivo V50e. The upcoming handset could get three generations of Andorid upgrades and five years of security updates. It is said to include NFC connectivity and an IR Blaster.

Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design with unique rear panel
  • Quad-curved display offers immersive viewing experience
  • Really good battery life
  • IP69 rating
  • Main rear camera captures good photos
  • Bad
  • Not much of an upgrade over the Vivo V40e
  • Glossy material is a fingerprint magnet
Read detailed Vivo V50e review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V60e 5G, Vivo V50e, Vivo V60e 5G Price in India, Vivo V60e 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco F7 5G Price to Drop Under Rs. 30,000, Discounts on Poco X7, M7 Series Revealed

