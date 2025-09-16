Vivo V60e 5G could launch soon as a successor to Vivo V50e. The exact launch date of the new V series phone has not been shared by Vivo yet, but ahead of it, renders of the smartphone, along with its price details and specifications, have leaked online. As per the latest leak, the Vivo V60e 5G will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is said to come in two different colour options and feature a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. The Vivo V60e 5G is tipped to pack a dual rear camera unit.

Vivo V60e 5G Design (Expected)

91Mobiles Hindi leaked the puported price of the Vivo V60e 5G in India, as well as its renders and specifications. The images indicate that the handset closely resembles the Vivo V60 in design. It appears to have a vertically aligned dual-camera setup near the top right corner, alongside an LED ring light next to the camera island. The Vivo branding is placed vertically at the bottom of the rear panel.

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles Hindi

Vivo V60e 5G Price in India (Expected)

Vivo V60E 5G price in India will reportedly start at Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants could cost Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. It is said to be available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colour options.

Vivo V60e 5G Specifications (Expected)

The report claims that the Vivo V60e 5G will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, the same chip found on the Vivo V50e. It could have an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. The display of the phone is said to offer Diamond Shield Glass protection.

The Vivo V60e 5G is tipped to come with a 6,500mAh battery and 90W fast charging support. This would be an upgrade over the 5,600mAh battery available in the Vivo V50e. The upcoming handset could get three generations of Andorid upgrades and five years of security updates. It is said to include NFC connectivity and an IR Blaster.

