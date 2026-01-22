Technology News
Vivo V70 FE Listed on TDRA Certification Website; Could Launch in the UAE Soon

Vivo V70 FE was spotted on the TDRA website with the model number V2550.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2026 12:55 IST
Vivo V70 FE Listed on TDRA Certification Website; Could Launch in the UAE Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V60 was launched in India in August last year

Highlights
  • Vivo V70 series is expected to include three models
  • Vivo V70 lineup could launch next month
  • Vanilla Vivo V70 is said to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
Vivo seems to be gearing up to expand its V series with Vivo V70 FE, Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite models. The Chinese tech brand is yet to officially confirm its existence, but ahead of it, the Vivo V70 FE has now surfaced on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, confirming its name and model number. The Vivo V70 FE is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It could run on the Android 16 operating system.

Vivo V70 FE Spotted on TDRA Website

The unannounced Vivo V70 FE has received the TDRA certification with model number V2550 and equipment registration number ER55857/26. The listing does not reveal any specifications of the phone, but it indicates that it will soon be launched in global markets, including the UAE.

Information about the Vivo V70 FE is still very scarce at this moment. It was recently spotted on the BIS and Geekbench websites. The Geekbench run showed the phone model number V2550 and a 2,507 OpenCL score. The listing suggested that the handset will feature Android 16, 8GB RAM and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is expected to offer 90W fast charging.

Vivo is rumoured to launch the Vivo V70 lineup in India in February. The vanilla Vivo V70 is said to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Vivo V70 Elite is speculated to ship with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. They could run on Android 16-based Origin OS 6 out of the box and feature a rear camera setup with Sony sensors.

The Vivo V70 family will succeed last year's Vivo V60 models. The vanilla Vivo V60 was launched in India in August last year with a price tag of Rs. 36,999. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and has a 6.77-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a  120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a Zeiss-branded triple camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V70 FE Listed on TDRA Certification Website; Could Launch in the UAE Soon
