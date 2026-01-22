Vivo seems to be gearing up to expand its V series with Vivo V70 FE, Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite models. The Chinese tech brand is yet to officially confirm its existence, but ahead of it, the Vivo V70 FE has now surfaced on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, confirming its name and model number. The Vivo V70 FE is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It could run on the Android 16 operating system.

Vivo V70 FE Spotted on TDRA Website

The unannounced Vivo V70 FE has received the TDRA certification with model number V2550 and equipment registration number ER55857/26. The listing does not reveal any specifications of the phone, but it indicates that it will soon be launched in global markets, including the UAE.

Photo Credit: TDRA

Information about the Vivo V70 FE is still very scarce at this moment. It was recently spotted on the BIS and Geekbench websites. The Geekbench run showed the phone model number V2550 and a 2,507 OpenCL score. The listing suggested that the handset will feature Android 16, 8GB RAM and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is expected to offer 90W fast charging.

Vivo is rumoured to launch the Vivo V70 lineup in India in February. The vanilla Vivo V70 is said to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Vivo V70 Elite is speculated to ship with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. They could run on Android 16-based Origin OS 6 out of the box and feature a rear camera setup with Sony sensors.

The Vivo V70 family will succeed last year's Vivo V60 models. The vanilla Vivo V60 was launched in India in August last year with a price tag of Rs. 36,999. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and has a 6.77-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a Zeiss-branded triple camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.