The Vivo 70 series is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the V60 series. The lineup is expected to include four models — Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G, Vivo V70 FE 5G, and Vivo V70 Lite 5G. While the company has yet to confirm the handsets, the purported Vivo V70 FE has been spotted on a certification website, which hints towards its impending debut in Europe.

Vivo V70 FE Battery, Durability Details (Leaked)

A Vivo smartphone was listed on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database. It is mentioned with the model number Vivo V2550, and further documents reveal its moniker to be the rumoured Vivo V70 FE.

The handset is listed with a battery whose rated capacity is 6,870mAh and typical advertised capacity is 7,000mAh. It supports 55W wired fast charging via USB Type-C. As per the EU Energy Label, the handset is claimed to deliver up to 67 hours and 21 minutes of endurance on a single charge.

The purported Vivo V70 FE has a ‘Class B' energy efficiency and a ‘B' for drop protection and repairability. The handset's battery is said to withstand 1,600 charging cycles before dropping below 80 percent of its original capacity.

The handset is said to have an IP68 dust and splash resistance rating. The listing mentions that it has level four screen scratch resistance on Mohs hardness scale and can survive submersion in water up to a depth of 1.5m. The Vivo V70 FE may receive up to five years of updates.

The Vivo V70 FE is ranked ‘C' on the repairability class based on the index. The EPREL sticker, commonly known as an ENERGY label, is a mandatory requirement in the EU, which showcases energy class and battery endurance for each individual electronic device. This was applied to goods placed in the market starting June 20, 2025 and focuses on the measures to extend the lifetime of a product.

The is the second handset in the Vivo V70 lineup to be listed on the certification platform. Recently, the standard Vivo V70 was also spotted on the EPREL database with the model identifier V2538.