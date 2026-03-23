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Vivo V70 FE India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera

Vivo V70 FE is confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2026 13:19 IST
Vivo V70 FE India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V70 FE features a 32-megapixel selfie camera in Indonesia

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Highlights
  • Vivo V70 FE will be sold in India in two colour options
  • Vivo V70 FE could be launched early next month
  • The exact launch date has yet to be revealed
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The Vivo V70 FE was launched in Indonesia earlier this month, along with the standard Vivo V70. Now, the Chinese tech firm has confirmed that the Vivo V70 FE will be launched in India soon as the third model in the V70 lineup, which currently includes the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the handset is now live in the country on an e-commerce platform, revealing various specifications. The phone will go on sale in India in at least two colour options. It will also carry a dual rear camera unit.

Vivo V70 FE Shown in Two Colour Options

In a post on X, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that the Vivo V70 FE will be launched in India soon. The handset will be offered in the country in at least green and pink colour options. Moreover, a dedicated microsite for the launch of the Vivo V70 FE is now live on Amazon, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. The phone is teased to feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

While the company has yet to announce the exact launch date of the phone, tech blogger Paras Guglani claims that the Vivo V70 FE will be launched in India on April 2. He added that the phone will be available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The Vivo V70 FE is expected to be priced in India under Rs. 35,000. However, the base variant could go on sale in the country at a starting price of Rs. 30,000, including the introductory bank discounts and cashback offers.

This comes weeks after the company launched the Vivo V70 FE in Indonesia on March 9 at a starting price of IDR 64,99,000 (about Rs. 35,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is offered in Blue, Light Purple, and Silver colourways in the country. To recap, the Vivo V70 FE sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) Q10+ AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,900 nits peak brightness, and 449 ppi pixel density.

In Indonesia, it ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The SoC is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The Vivo V70 FE also packs a 7,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

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Vivo V70 FE

Vivo V70 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo V70 FE, Vivo V70 FE India Launch, Vivo V70 FE Specifications, Vivo V70 FE Design, Vivo V70 FE Price in India, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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