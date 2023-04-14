Technology News

Vivo X Fold 2 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Vivo X Fold 2 surfaced on the benchmarking platform with model number V2266A.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2023 15:52 IST
Vivo X Fold 2 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo X Fold 2 could be the first foldable smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 2 will be launched alongside Vivo X Flip and Vivo Pad 2
  • It could pack 12GB RAM
  • Vivo X Fold 2 could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box

Vivo X Fold 2 is all set to go official in China on April 20. Ahead of the launch, the foldable smartphone has allegedly appeared on the benchmarking website Geekbench, hinting at its key specifications. The listing indicates Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12GB RAM on the upcoming device. The Vivo X Fold 2 could be the first foldable phone to debut with Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset. It is shown to run Android 13 as well. The Vivo X Fold 2 will be launched alongside Vivo X Flip and Vivo Pad 2.

An alleged listing on Geekbench, first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows the Vivo X Fold 2 with model number V2266A. As per the listing, the smartphone could get Qualcomm's octa-core processor with one high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, four cores capped at 2.8GHz and three cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.02GHz. These specifications are associated with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Vivo X Fold 2 could be the first foldable smartphone to be powered by this Qualcomm chipset.

The report states that the Vivo X Fold 2 has scored 1,809 points in single-core testing and 5,050 points in multi-core testing. The listing dated April 13 also reportedly shows the phone with 12GB of RAM and Android 13 operating system.

Vivo will be announcing the Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip, and Vivo Pad 2 on April 20. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm in China. Ahead of the launch, the brand is actively teasing the design of the foldable phones via Weibo. It is shown in a red shade with a circular shaped rear camera module.

The Vivo X Fold 2 is expected to feature a 2K AMOLED E6 inner foldable display. For authentication, it is tipped to carry an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. It is said to offer 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
