Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip Foldables Launch Date Announced, Vivo Pad 2 to Tag Along: Details

More images and details of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 2 and X Flip have been revealed.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2023 15:02 IST
Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip Foldables Launch Date Announced, Vivo Pad 2 to Tag Along: Details

Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station (Weibo)

New images of the Vivo X Fold 2 and X Flip foldables have leaked once again

  • Vivo’s X Fold 2 and X Flip will be announced on April 20 in China
  • Details of the Vivo Pad 2 have also been leaked
  • The upcoming tablet is expected to feature a Dimensity 9000 SoC

Vivo's upcoming foldables have leaked out several times over the past couple of months. While earlier leaks showed simple schematics, the more recent ones revealed some core specifications followed by photos of the products themselves. In one instance, Vivo's X Fold 2 also appeared in an unboxing video. However, the launch and existence of the brand's first clamshell foldable, the Vivo X Flip, remained a mystery until now. Vivo has finally revealed a launch date for its upcoming foldable devices and there's also a bunch of new photos and hardware details, which have unofficially leaked out, including that of the lesser known Vivo Pad 2 tablet.

Beginning with the announcement, Vivo via its official Weibo account, has made it official that the upcoming Vivo X Fold 2 and the Vivo X Flip will be announced on April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM in China. The announcement was revealed through a photo that showed giant models of both devices at a prominent location. The company also revealed that it'll be unveiling the Vivo Pad 2 at the event as well.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station leaked some product images of the Vivo X Fold 2 alongside the X Flip. The images show off the two foldables in detail and give us a bit of a size estimation as well. While the Vivo X Fold 2 is seen to a faux-leather rear panel, the Vivo X Flip has a slightly different textured shell with an argyle-like embossed design.

The same source also reconfirms some of the previously leaked specifications. As per the tipster, the Vivo X Fold 2 is expected to feature a 2K AMOLED E6 inner foldable display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset is said to offer 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging and feature an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

The Vivo X Flip is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC instead of the Gen 2. It could get a dual rear camera setup with a primary Sony IMX866 50-megapixel sensor.

The tipster also leaked some details about the Vivo Pad 2, which is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The tablet is expected to have a WQXGA LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and come with a metal body, hinting that this could be a premium tablet from Vivo.

What remains to be seen at launch are the price tags for each of these devices and whether Vivo plans on launching either or both of these foldables globally. The Vivo X Fold and Vivo X Fold+ have so far, been exclusive to China.

Vivo X Fold

Vivo X Fold

Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1916x2160 pixels
Vivo X Fold+

Vivo X Fold+

Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4730mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1916x2160 pixels
Vivo, Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Fold 2 Specifications, Vivo X Flip, Vivo X Flip Specifications, Vivo Pad 2, Vivo Pad 2 Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Vivo Y100A With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Specifications

Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip Foldables Launch Date Announced, Vivo Pad 2 to Tag Along: Details
