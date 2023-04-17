Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip are all set to go official in China on April 20. As we get closer to the launch date, the Chinese electronics brand is actively teasing the design of its foldable phones via Weibo. Most recently, a known tipster has leaked the entire specifications of the upcoming Vivo smartphones online, leaving little to the imagination of smartphone fans. The Vivo X Fold 2 is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while Vivo X Flip is said to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The former could feature a 4,800mAh battery, while the latter is said to house a 4,400mAh battery.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in association with 91Mobiles, has leaked the specifications of the Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip. The former is said to come in black, blue and red shades, while the latter could be offered in black, gold and purple colour options.

Vivo X Fold 2 specifications (expected)

The Vivo X Fold 2 is said to feature an 8.03-inch (1,916x2,160 pixels) primary display with a 4:3.5 aspect ratio. It is expected to get a 6.53-inch (1,080x2,520 pixels) secondary screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Both the screens could offer 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage.

For optics, Vivo is expected to provide a triple rear camera unit in the Vivo X Fold 2, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It is said to carry a 4,800mAh battery with support for 120W and 50W using wired and wireless chargers respectively. It is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It could measure 161.3×73.4×13mm (6-6.7mm while Unfolded) and weigh 280 grams.

Vivo X Flip specifications (expected)

The Vivo X Flip is tipped to come with a 6.74-inch (1,080x2,520 pixels) AMOLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 406ppi pixel density and HDR10+ support. The clamshell foldable smartphone is said to carry a 3-inch cover display as well. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, alongside up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage.

For optics, the Vivo X Flip could sport a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel secondary ultra-wide lens. It is said to feature a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video chats. It is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and could be backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It could measure 166.4mm×75.3mm×8.2mm and weigh 200 grams.

The Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip are scheduled to launch in China on April 20. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm in China (4:30pm IST). The Vivo Pad 2 is also confirmed to debut alongside the two handsets.

