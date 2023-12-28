Vivo X Fold 2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was launched in the company's home country back in April. Now, Vivo seems to be gearing up to make waves with its new foldable smartphone with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro moniker. Ahead of any official announcement, a Chinese tipster has suggested the key specifications of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The foldable screen of the handset is said to offer a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and could run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is tipped to launch alongside Vivo Pad 3.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the key specifications of the rumoured Vivo X Fold 3 Pro on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming foldable will run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to pack an LTPO inner foldable screen on the device with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on both screens.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to have a slimmer profile and weight compared to the Vivo X Fold 2. It is said to weigh below 250 grams. The Vivo X Fold 2, on the other hand, weighs 279 grams. It is tipped to come with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support as well.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is said to have a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation). The camera unit is anticipated to comprise a 100mm periscope telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and an ultra-wide snapper. Vivo is speculated to pack a Sony LYT-900 camera sensor as the primary camera.

The tipster also replied to his post and opined that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will launch alongside the Vivo Pad 3 in the first quarter of next year. The tablet could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

As mentioned, the Vivo X Fold 2 was launched earlier this year with a starting price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500). The China-exclusive handset has an 8.03-inch E6 AMOLED LTPO inner display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED outer screen. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood and features triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMCX866 primary shooter. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging support.

