Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is rumoured to launch alongside the Vivo Pad 3.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2023 13:32 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is said to have a triple rear camera unit
  • Vivo Pad 3 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
  • It is said to weigh below 250 grams
Vivo X Fold 2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was launched in the company's home country back in April. Now, Vivo seems to be gearing up to make waves with its new foldable smartphone with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro moniker. Ahead of any official announcement, a Chinese tipster has suggested the key specifications of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The foldable screen of the handset is said to offer a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and could run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is tipped to launch alongside Vivo Pad 3.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the key specifications of the rumoured Vivo X Fold 3 Pro on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming foldable will run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to pack an LTPO inner foldable screen on the device with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on both screens.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to have a slimmer profile and weight compared to the Vivo X Fold 2. It is said to weigh below 250 grams. The Vivo X Fold 2, on the other hand, weighs 279 grams. It is tipped to come with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support as well.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is said to have a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation). The camera unit is anticipated to comprise a 100mm periscope telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and an ultra-wide snapper. Vivo is speculated to pack a Sony LYT-900 camera sensor as the primary camera.

The tipster also replied to his post and opined that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will launch alongside the Vivo Pad 3 in the first quarter of next year. The tablet could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. 

As mentioned, the Vivo X Fold 2 was launched earlier this year with a starting price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500). The China-exclusive handset has an 8.03-inch E6 AMOLED LTPO inner display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED outer screen. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood and features triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMCX866 primary shooter. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging support. 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
