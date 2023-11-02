Technology News
  Vivo Introduces Origin OS 4 for Chinese Phone Models With Android 14, UI Overhaul, Vivo Smart Car 4 Support

Origin OS 4 will be preinstalled on the Vivo X100 series and the iQoo 12

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 November 2023 17:05 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

Origin OS will begin rolling out to eligible smartphones by the end of December

  • Origin OS 4 will roll out to smartphones starting in December
  • The Origin OS 4 update will be based on Android 14
  • Vivo and iQoo phones outside China will get an update to Funtouch OS 14
Vivo on Wednesday introduced Origin OS 4, the latest version of its interface for Android smartphones sold by the company in China. The new version will run on top of Android 14, the latest version of Android that was released last month. Vivo has provided a list of the first smartphones that will receive the update and announced that it will begin to roll out by the end of the year. Meanwhile, owners of Vivo smartphones who live outside China will receive the global version of its operating system — Funtouch OS 14, later this year.

At its annual Vivo Developer Conference held in China on Wednesday, the smartphone maker announced that Origin OS 4 will improve display frame rate stability by 70 percent, while the application loading speed has been increased by 36 percent. Background processes have been reduced by 20 percent, the company explained on its Weibo account, adding that the lower power consumption can increase battery life by 15 percent. A Super Power Saving Mode can increase battery life by three hours with 1 percent of battery remaining — or allow you to make a 15-minute call, according to Vivo. 

In terms of performance, the company has introduced a new process scheduler that is much more optimised than Origin OS 3 at managing the use of resources on the smartphone. It can improve loading speeds by up to 35 percent, according to Vivo. The smartphone maker has also introduced a new Memory Fusion 4 feature that offers additional memory utilising unused storage on the phone.

Origin OS 4 will also introduce a revamped interface on smartphones that receive the update, with a new Vivo Sans font, real-time blur effects for the interface, the ability to customise the lock screen, and context-based wallpapers. Chinese smartphones do not have Google's Android Auto, so Vivo has equipped Origin OS 4 with Vivo Smart Car 4 support.

Some features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) will be available for smartphones that install the Origin OS 4 update, including AI-powered translation that works even when the device is offline. Users can also see the health status of their family members from a widget on their home screen, according to the company.

Origin OS 4, which is based on Android 14, will roll out to the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+, the Vivo X Fold 2, and the Vivo X Flip by the end of December. The iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, and iQoo 11S will also be updated to Origin OS 4 in December. Meanwhile, the Vivo X Fold+, Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note, iQoo 10, iQoo 10 Pro, iQoo Neo 8, and iQoo Neo 8 Pro will get the Origin OS 4 update by the end of January.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
