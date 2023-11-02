Vivo on Wednesday introduced Origin OS 4, the latest version of its interface for Android smartphones sold by the company in China. The new version will run on top of Android 14, the latest version of Android that was released last month. Vivo has provided a list of the first smartphones that will receive the update and announced that it will begin to roll out by the end of the year. Meanwhile, owners of Vivo smartphones who live outside China will receive the global version of its operating system — Funtouch OS 14, later this year.

At its annual Vivo Developer Conference held in China on Wednesday, the smartphone maker announced that Origin OS 4 will improve display frame rate stability by 70 percent, while the application loading speed has been increased by 36 percent. Background processes have been reduced by 20 percent, the company explained on its Weibo account, adding that the lower power consumption can increase battery life by 15 percent. A Super Power Saving Mode can increase battery life by three hours with 1 percent of battery remaining — or allow you to make a 15-minute call, according to Vivo.

In terms of performance, the company has introduced a new process scheduler that is much more optimised than Origin OS 3 at managing the use of resources on the smartphone. It can improve loading speeds by up to 35 percent, according to Vivo. The smartphone maker has also introduced a new Memory Fusion 4 feature that offers additional memory utilising unused storage on the phone.

Origin OS 4 will also introduce a revamped interface on smartphones that receive the update, with a new Vivo Sans font, real-time blur effects for the interface, the ability to customise the lock screen, and context-based wallpapers. Chinese smartphones do not have Google's Android Auto, so Vivo has equipped Origin OS 4 with Vivo Smart Car 4 support.

Some features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) will be available for smartphones that install the Origin OS 4 update, including AI-powered translation that works even when the device is offline. Users can also see the health status of their family members from a widget on their home screen, according to the company.

Origin OS 4, which is based on Android 14, will roll out to the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+, the Vivo X Fold 2, and the Vivo X Flip by the end of December. The iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, and iQoo 11S will also be updated to Origin OS 4 in December. Meanwhile, the Vivo X Fold+, Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note, iQoo 10, iQoo 10 Pro, iQoo Neo 8, and iQoo Neo 8 Pro will get the Origin OS 4 update by the end of January.

