Google Pixel Fold Battery Capacity, Weight Tipped Ahead of Launch

Google is expected to launch its Pixel Fold foldable smartphone soon. The company is reportedly working on its next model in the foldable segment and there have been leaks around the same. The phone has recently been found listed on certain certification sites. Design renders of the Google Pixel fold have also been leaked previously. A new report is now suggesting the weight and battery capacity of the purported handset. The phone, likely to compete with Samsung and Oppo foldables, is said to be wider and heavier than its competitors.

According to a 9To5Google report, the Pixel Fold will be heavier than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, which will likely serve as its primary competitor. This could be related, at least in part, to the fact that the Pixel Fold could have a larger battery than the Samsung, the report suggested.

The Pixel Fold's exact dimensions have been recently leaked, with renders suggesting how Google's device will resemble the Oppo Find N2. The two foldable devices are said to be roughly the same height at 140mm (5.5 inches), but the Pixel could be 7mm (.25 inches) wider at slightly less than 80mm (3.14 inches), the report added.

Previously spotted on Geekbench, the Pixel Fold is said to have been codenamed Google Felix and is reported to be powered by a 2.85GHz octa-core chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. The foldable is also said to run Android 13.

An earlier design leak of the handset suggested that the Pixel Fold will have a metal and glass body, which is supposed to be 'very heavy'. The Pixel Fold could be available in Chalk (white) or Obsidian (black). According to reports, Google could charge $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000) for this foldable smartphone. The Pixel Fold is expected to be released in May 2023, alongside the Pixel Tablet.

