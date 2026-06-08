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Amazon Mega Deal Days Sale Brings Discounts on iQOO 15R, Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus Nord CE 6 and More

Amazon Mega Deal Days sale event is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 June 2026 12:13 IST
Amazon Mega Deal Days Sale Brings Discounts on iQOO 15R, Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus Nord CE 6 and More

Vivo X300 FE features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Amazon Mega Deal Days will conclude on June 9
  • Vivo X300 FE was recently launched in India
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 10,000 on a Samsung phone
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Amazon Mega Deal Days began last week. The new sale event, which began soon after the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 concluded, is scheduled to run until Tuesday. The ongoing sale is offering various gadgets, including smartphones, true wireless stereo (TWS), smartwatches, tablets, and laptops at discounted prices, allowing customers to maximise their savings. On top of the direct price cuts, the US-based e-commerce giant is giving customers the opportunity to avail instant discounts with credit cards of select banks, cashback, and exchange bonuses, further reducing the effective prices of devices. Amazon has listed phones from brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, Samsung, and Oppo, while buyers can also get laptops from Asus, Acer, and HP at relatively low prices.

Amazon Mega Deal Days: Top Deals on Phones, Laptops and More

The e-commerce giant kicked off the Amazon Mega Deals on June 5. However, the sale event is set to conclude on June 9, giving customers a day to buy the smartphone, true wireless stereo (TWS), smartwatch, tablet, or laptop they have been looking to purchase at a relatively low price. Customers can buy the recently launched Vivo X300 FE at a discounted price of Rs. 79,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,19,999, marking a price cut of Rs. 40,000 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

This particular chipset from Qualcomm also powers the iQOO 15R, which is also available during the ongoing Amazon Mega Deal Days at a discounted price of Rs. 46,998, coming down by about Rs. 7,000 from its listed price of Rs. 53,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Meanwhile, customers can grab the new OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite at Rs. 34,998 and Rs. 25,998, instead of their listed price of Rs. 40,999 and 33,999, respectively. The Nord CE 6 is backed by an 8,000mAh battery, while the Lite model boasts a 7,000mAh cell, paired with a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Moreover, the Amazon Mega Deal Days sale event is offering a Rs. 10,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G, bringing its price down to Rs. 23,498. Similarly, the OnePlus 13 and the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G can be purchased at relatively low prices of Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively. Lastly, the Nothing Phone 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 42,999.

Apart from this, the e-commerce giant is also offering the Asus Vivobook 16, which features an Intel Core i5-13420H 13th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, at a discounted price of Rs. 62,990, while the Asus TUF A15 (2025), with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 68,990. Along with direct price cuts, the e-commerce giant is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit cards.

Amazon Mega Deal Days: Best Deals on Phones, Laptops

We have prepared a list of the best deals that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Mega Deal Days. Make sure to verify the latest deals and discounts on the e-commerce platform, as they can vary based on availability. 

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now
Vivo X300 FE Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 79,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15R Rs. 53,990 Rs. 46,998 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 34,998 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Rs. 33,999 Rs. 25,998 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 23,498 Buy Now
OnePlus 13 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 64,999 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G Rs. 64,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now
Nothing Phone 3 Rs. 84,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Now
Asus TUF A15 (2025) Rs. 84,990 Rs. 68,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 16 Rs. 84,990 Rs. 62,990 Buy Now
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Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Mega Deal Days, iQOO 15R, Vivo X300 FE, Samsung Galaxy M56 5G, OnePlus 13, OnePlus Nord CE 6, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, Nothing Phone 3, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Discounts, Amazon Offers
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Amazon Mega Deal Days Sale Brings Discounts on iQOO 15R, Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus Nord CE 6 and More
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