Amazon Mega Deal Days began last week. The new sale event, which began soon after the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 concluded, is scheduled to run until Tuesday. The ongoing sale is offering various gadgets, including smartphones, true wireless stereo (TWS), smartwatches, tablets, and laptops at discounted prices, allowing customers to maximise their savings. On top of the direct price cuts, the US-based e-commerce giant is giving customers the opportunity to avail instant discounts with credit cards of select banks, cashback, and exchange bonuses, further reducing the effective prices of devices. Amazon has listed phones from brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, Samsung, and Oppo, while buyers can also get laptops from Asus, Acer, and HP at relatively low prices.

Amazon Mega Deal Days: Top Deals on Phones, Laptops and More

The e-commerce giant kicked off the Amazon Mega Deals on June 5. However, the sale event is set to conclude on June 9, giving customers a day to buy the smartphone, true wireless stereo (TWS), smartwatch, tablet, or laptop they have been looking to purchase at a relatively low price. Customers can buy the recently launched Vivo X300 FE at a discounted price of Rs. 79,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,19,999, marking a price cut of Rs. 40,000 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

This particular chipset from Qualcomm also powers the iQOO 15R, which is also available during the ongoing Amazon Mega Deal Days at a discounted price of Rs. 46,998, coming down by about Rs. 7,000 from its listed price of Rs. 53,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Meanwhile, customers can grab the new OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite at Rs. 34,998 and Rs. 25,998, instead of their listed price of Rs. 40,999 and 33,999, respectively. The Nord CE 6 is backed by an 8,000mAh battery, while the Lite model boasts a 7,000mAh cell, paired with a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Moreover, the Amazon Mega Deal Days sale event is offering a Rs. 10,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G, bringing its price down to Rs. 23,498. Similarly, the OnePlus 13 and the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G can be purchased at relatively low prices of Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively. Lastly, the Nothing Phone 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 42,999.

Apart from this, the e-commerce giant is also offering the Asus Vivobook 16, which features an Intel Core i5-13420H 13th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, at a discounted price of Rs. 62,990, while the Asus TUF A15 (2025), with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 68,990. Along with direct price cuts, the e-commerce giant is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit cards.

Amazon Mega Deal Days: Best Deals on Phones, Laptops

We have prepared a list of the best deals that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Mega Deal Days. Make sure to verify the latest deals and discounts on the e-commerce platform, as they can vary based on availability.

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