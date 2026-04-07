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Vivo X500 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Next-Generation Sony Camera Sensor

Sony's upcoming sensor is expected to feature support for Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology for improved HDR performance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 19:23 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Next-Generation Sony Camera Sensor

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Pro features Sony LYT-828 sensor

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Highlights
  • Vivo launched the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro in October in China
  • Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro could launch later this year
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max could come with a triple rear camera setup
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Vivo introduced its Vivo X300 Ultra and X300s in China recently, and speculation about the next-generation Vivo X500 series has already begun to show up online. The lineup is expected to include the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max models. More recently, a Chinese tipster has offered details about the rear camera setup of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. The standard variant is tipped to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset, while the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max models are likely to ship with the Dimensity 9600 Pro processor.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Leak Reveals Triple Camera Setup

Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu (translated) on Weibo posted details about the rear camera unit of an upcoming Vivo X500 series smartphone. While the post doesn't include the exact model name, comments suggest the leak likely refers to the Vivo X500 Pro Max. This upcoming model is said to come with Sony's upcoming LYT-838 sensor, which is likely to be a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch sensor.

The Sony LYT-838 sensor is said to feature support for the Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology, which is designed to improve high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging and low-light performance. The Sony LYT-838 is likely to arrive as an upgraded version of the LYT-828 sensor used in the Vivo X300 Pro.

The leak also indicates that the Vivo X500 Pro Max could come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and an upgraded ultra-wide camera. In a reply to a user comment, the tipster states that the phone will have a 7,000mAh battery.

An older leak revealed the chipsets expected to power the Vivo X500 series. The standard model could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chip; the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max are said to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC.

Vivo launched the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro in October in China. Therefore, we can expect the next-generation models to arrive around the same time this year. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Ultra was launched in China in the last week of March alongside the Vivo X300s.

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Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Series, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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