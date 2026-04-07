Vivo introduced its Vivo X300 Ultra and X300s in China recently, and speculation about the next-generation Vivo X500 series has already begun to show up online. The lineup is expected to include the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max models. More recently, a Chinese tipster has offered details about the rear camera setup of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. The standard variant is tipped to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset, while the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max models are likely to ship with the Dimensity 9600 Pro processor.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Leak Reveals Triple Camera Setup

Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu (translated) on Weibo posted details about the rear camera unit of an upcoming Vivo X500 series smartphone. While the post doesn't include the exact model name, comments suggest the leak likely refers to the Vivo X500 Pro Max. This upcoming model is said to come with Sony's upcoming LYT-838 sensor, which is likely to be a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch sensor.

The Sony LYT-838 sensor is said to feature support for the Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology, which is designed to improve high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging and low-light performance. The Sony LYT-838 is likely to arrive as an upgraded version of the LYT-828 sensor used in the Vivo X300 Pro.

The leak also indicates that the Vivo X500 Pro Max could come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and an upgraded ultra-wide camera. In a reply to a user comment, the tipster states that the phone will have a 7,000mAh battery.

An older leak revealed the chipsets expected to power the Vivo X500 series. The standard model could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chip; the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max are said to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC.

Vivo launched the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro in October in China. Therefore, we can expect the next-generation models to arrive around the same time this year. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Ultra was launched in China in the last week of March alongside the Vivo X300s.

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