Vivo is expected to expand its flagship lineup later this year with the Vivo X500 series. A recent leak offers an early glimpse at what to expect, pointing to multiple display size options and some initial camera details. The new lineup would follow the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, which launched in China in October 2025, with the X300 Ultra arriving later in March 2026. Earlier reports have also hinted at upgrades to performance, battery capacity, and display technology across the next generation.

Vivo X500 Lineup Could Be Equipped With a Multispectral Sensor

According to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), the upcoming Vivo X500 lineup may arrive in two different display sizes, with variants featuring 6.4-inch and 6.9-inch panels. The larger. The top-end variant, likely the Vivo X500 Pro Max, is reportedly being tested with a 50-megapixel primary camera using LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology.

This sensor design is said to be designed to manage excess charge in bright scenes by redirecting overflow electrons into a dedicated capacitor, which can significantly enhance dynamic range and reduce overexposure.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is also tipped to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, suggesting a strong focus on long-range zoom capabilities. Additionally, Vivo is reportedly exploring the use of a multispectral sensor to further improve colour reproduction and white balance accuracy. Although not explicitly confirmed in the leak, the camera system could also feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor as part of the overall setup.

An earlier report suggested that the Vivo X500 Pro Max could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC and a 7,000mAh battery. It may also feature a 2K LTPO flat panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate, as well as an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Vivo X500 series, expected to include a standard and a Pro variant alongside the Pro Max option, may launch in China in September this year. Xiaomi's upcoming flagship lineup, that is, the Xiaomi 18 series, will likely be unveiled in the country around the same time.