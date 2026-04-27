Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max Tipped to Launch With 200 Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera, 50 Megapixel LOFIC Camera

Vivo X500 Pro Max Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera, 50-Megapixel LOFIC Camera

The Vivo X500 Pro Max could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2026 10:59 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Max Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera, 50-Megapixel LOFIC Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo

The top-end Vivo X300 Ultra recently launched in China with teleconverter support

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X500 series may launch with two display size optionsLarger 6.9-inch
  • The larger 6.9-inch model could arrive as Pro Max variant
  • LOFIC sensor aims to improve dynamic range in bright scenes
Advertisement

Vivo is expected to expand its flagship lineup later this year with the Vivo X500 series. A recent leak offers an early glimpse at what to expect, pointing to multiple display size options and some initial camera details. The new lineup would follow the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, which launched in China in October 2025, with the X300 Ultra arriving later in March 2026. Earlier reports have also hinted at upgrades to performance, battery capacity, and display technology across the next generation.

Vivo X500 Lineup Could Be Equipped With a Multispectral Sensor

According to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), the upcoming Vivo X500 lineup may arrive in two different display sizes, with variants featuring 6.4-inch and 6.9-inch panels. The larger. The top-end variant, likely the Vivo X500 Pro Max, is reportedly being tested with a 50-megapixel primary camera using LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology.

This sensor design is said to be designed to manage excess charge in bright scenes by redirecting overflow electrons into a dedicated capacitor, which can significantly enhance dynamic range and reduce overexposure.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is also tipped to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, suggesting a strong focus on long-range zoom capabilities. Additionally, Vivo is reportedly exploring the use of a multispectral sensor to further improve colour reproduction and white balance accuracy. Although not explicitly confirmed in the leak, the camera system could also feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor as part of the overall setup.

An earlier report suggested that the Vivo X500 Pro Max could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC and a 7,000mAh battery. It may also feature a 2K LTPO flat panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate, as well as an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Vivo X500 series, expected to include a standard and a Pro variant alongside the Pro Max option, may launch in China in September this year. Xiaomi's upcoming flagship lineup, that is, the Xiaomi 18 series, will likely be unveiled in the country around the same time.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro Max Features, Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 17T With Dimensity 8500 Chip, 12GB of RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Vivo X500 Pro Max Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera, 50-Megapixel LOFIC Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17T Key Specifications Revealed Via Benchmarking Site
  2. Apple Could Launch These New Devices Once John Ternus Takes Over
#Latest Stories
  1. Alien: Isolation 2 Gets Atmospheric Teaser From Creative Assembly and Sega
  2. Apple Said to Plan Launch of Foldable iPad, AI Smart Home Devices, Touchscreen MacBook Under John Ternus
  3. Vivo X500 Pro Max Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera, 50-Megapixel LOFIC Camera
  4. MediaTek Dimensity 7450 Chipset Unveiled Alongside Foldable-Ready Dimensity 7450X SoC
  5. Xiaomi 17T With Dimensity 8500 Chip, 12GB of RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo X Fold 6 Could Feature 200-Megapixel Camera, Large Battery; Xiaomi Mix Fold 6 Launch Timeline Tipped
  7. A Visitor from Another Star: Interstellar Comet Reveals Alien Origins
  8. Jerax Season 1 OTT Release: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Comedy Series
  9. Nukkad Naatak Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Social Drama Online?
  10. NASA’s SPHEREx Maps Water Ice Deposits in Cygnus X, Offering Clues to Earth’s Water
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »