Vivo is reportedly preparing its next flagship lineup, the X500 series, with early leaks already revealing key details about the top-end X500 Pro Max. The development follows the company's previous X300 lineup, where the X300 and X300 Pro debuted in China in October 2025, while the X300 Ultra was introduced a few months later in March 2026. Recent reports now suggest that Vivo has begun internal testing of upgraded hardware and display features for its upcoming flagship models.

Vivo X500 Series Launch Expected in September; Pro Max Details Resurface

According to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is currently being tested with a 2K-resolution display. The prototype unit is said to be running with top-end specifications, indicating that Vivo is testing a high-end configuration before finalising the smartphone. A previous leak claimed that the handset may feature a 6.9-inch 2K LTPO flat-panel display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor that uses LOFIC technology, which is designed to improve dynamic range and control overexposure in bright scenes. It may also include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter for long-range zoom, along with a possible multispectral sensor to enhance colour accuracy. The camera setup may also feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, although this detail is not yet confirmed.

The handset is also expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset and may pack a 7,000mAh battery. It is also likely to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Vivo X500 lineup, including the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models, is expected to launch in China this September.

Notably, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE will launch in India on May 6 at 12pm IST. Both phones will be accompanied by the optional Zeiss-backed Telephoto Extender.