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Vivo X500 Visits Geekbench With the New MediaTek Dimensity 9600M Chipset: Expected Performance

Vivo X500 was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number V2609A.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 11:45 IST
Vivo X500 Visits Geekbench With the New MediaTek Dimensity 9600M Chipset: Expected Performance

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 will feature a different SoC than the Pro series

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Vivo X500 will sport a redesigned camera island
  • Vivo X500 will be launched with a MediaTek SoC
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Vivo X500 series is scheduled to be launched in China next week. The lineup will include three models, namely Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max, unlike last year, which initially included only two models. The tech firm recently revealed the design of the three upcoming smartphones. The standard Vivo X500 is confirmed to feature a redesigned rear camera module, with a smaller round deco. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on a benchmarking platform with a new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset, which is different from the flagship SoC that will power the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max.

Vivo X500 Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unspecified Vivo smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number V2609A. According to a GSMArena report, the model number belongs to the upcoming standard Vivo X500 model. The handset has been listed with an octa-core MediaTek chipset with the identifier MT6993.

Voltvivo X500 Discussion
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The report highlights that this is the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, which is similar to last year's MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The Vivo X500 is shown to feature four efficiency cores clocked at 2.7GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.5GHz, and a prime core delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz.

On top of this, the Vivo X500 has been spotted with 11.06GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB of RAM. The handset is also expected to ship with Vivo's latest OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17. The purported Vivo X500 managed to score 3,061 points on Geekbench's single-core performance test and 8,559 points on the platform's multi-core performance test.

If this is true, then the Vivo X500 will be equipped with a different chipset than the Vivo X500 Pro series. The smartphone maker recently announced that the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The SoC features three efficiency cores, three performance cores, and two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz.

As previously mentioned, the company has revealed the design of the Vivo X500. The phone will retain a circular rear camera module. However, the deco has been made smaller and will be placed in the top-left corner of the flat rear panel. The smartphone will also feature a triple rear camera system. The phone will be launched in China on September 21 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo, Vivo X500 Launch, Vivo X500 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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