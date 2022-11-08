Technology News
loading

Vivo X90 Pro+ Live Images Surface With Zeiss Optics, Tipped to Offer Up to 100x Zoom

Vivo X90 Pro+ is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 November 2022 13:47 IST
Vivo X90 Pro+ Live Images Surface With Zeiss Optics, Tipped to Offer Up to 100x Zoom

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @UniverseIce

The Vivo X90 Pro+ appears to house all image sensors inside the camera module

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 Pro+ tipped to pack a Sony IMX989V image sensor
  • This flagship lineup is expected to launch in December this year
  • Vivo X90 series could be the final product launch by the company in 2020

Vivo X90 series is likely to make its debut in China by the end of December this year. A reliable tipster has suggested that this flagship handset will also be sold globally. In addition, live images of the top-of-the-line Vivo X90 Pro+ have surfaced. The leaked images offer a glimpse at the rear panel of this Vivo smartphone, including the Zeiss co-engineered camera setup. The handset is said to feature a Sony IMX989V image sensor and could be capable of offering up to 100x zoom.

The alleged Vivo X90 Pro+ image was tweeted by tipster Ice universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce). This Vivo smartphone is depicted to sport a textured rear panel with a quad rear camera setup. The tipster claims that it packs a Sony IMX989V image sensor and is capable of offering up to 100x zoom. It is also said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC.

As mentioned previously, this smartphone could debut in China by the end of December this year. The tipster has hinted that the Vivo X90 Pro+ could also launch globally. However, it is uncertain which regions this Vivo smartphone will initially arrive in.

A similar design for the Vivo X90 Pro+ was shared by tipster Digital Chat Station. Furthermore, a supposed live image of this smartphone was spotted by Abhishek Yadav (Twitter: @yabhishekhd) on Weibo. It appears to house all four image sensors inside the circular camera module.

There also appears to be an LED flash on the top right corner of the smartphone. The Vivo X90 Pro+ seems to sport a glossy strip below the camera module with "Xtreme Imagination" text etched on it. The strip also mentions that the camera setup is co-engineered by Zeiss.

The model numbers and monikers of the Vivo X90 series were spotted recently. Furthermore, it is expected to be the final product launch by Vivo in 2022.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X90 Pro Plus, Vivo X90 series, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Stellantis Pauses Paid Advertisements on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
Twitter's Pared-Down Staff Said to Struggle With Misinformation Amid US Midterm Elections
Featured video of the day
iPad Pro: Should You Upgrade to M2?

Related Stories

Vivo X90 Pro+ Live Images Surface With Zeiss Optics, Tipped to Offer Up to 100x Zoom
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lunar Eclipse 2022: How to Watch the Last Blood Moon Until 2025
  2. Vivo X90 Pro+ Live Images Surface, Tipped to Offer Up to 100x Zoom
  3. How Intel Designed Its 13th Gen Core CPUs and Learns What Users Want
  4. Nokia G60 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  5. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Casts Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk: Report
  2. Oppo A58 5G With 90Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. FTX Founder Dismisses Balance Sheet Concerns After Rival Binance Announces Token Liquidation
  4. Twitter's Pared-Down Staff Said to Struggle With Misinformation Amid US Midterm Elections
  5. Vivo X90 Pro+ Live Images Surface With Zeiss Optics, Tipped to Offer Up to 100x Zoom
  6. Stellantis Pauses Paid Advertisements on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
  7. Nvidia Announces Advanced A800 Chip for Chinese Market That Meets New US Export Controls
  8. Twitter Neutrality Called Into Question as Elon Musk Posts Partisan Tweets Ahead of US Midterm Elections
  9. Over 50,000 BTC Worth Over $1 Billion Recovered from Silk Road Darknet Debacle
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Sales Pass $1 Billion Within First 10 Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.