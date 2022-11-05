Vivo X90 Pro+ Supposedly Gets 3C Certification With 80W Fast Charging Support

Vivo X90 series is believed to be in the works and would likely debut by the end of December this year. The lineup is said to include the standard Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. The monikers and model numbers of the Vivo X90 series had recently surfaced. One of these models, the Vivo V2227A, has now been spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) site. This handset is believed to be the China variant of the Vivo X90 Pro+.

The alleged Vivo X90 Pro+ 3C listing was spotted by Anvin (Twitter: @ZionsAnvin). It also suggests that this Vivo smartphone could come with 80W (20V/ 4A) fast charging support. The listed Vivo V2227A model and more Vivo X90 series variants were revealed in a recent report.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ could reportedly feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display. It is said to have curved edges, and offer a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could be equipped with a 1440Hz high-frequency dimming chip for supporting eye protection features. Under the hood, it could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

This Vivo smartphone is expected to get a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 480-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 50-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 64-megapixel periscope lens. This camera configuration is said to offer 3.5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is expected to also feature a Vivo V2 image signal processor (ISP).

The smartphone may house a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. The Vivo X90 Pro+ has been tipped to come with high-speed LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The exact storage memory and storage configuration is still under wraps.

