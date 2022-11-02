Technology News
Vivo X90 Series Monikers, Model Numbers Spotted Ahead of Launch: Report

Vivo X90 Series is likely to launch next month in China.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 November 2022 16:46 IST
Vivo X90 Series Monikers, Model Numbers Spotted Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is said to feature a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup

  • Vivo X90’s global variant is said to bear the V2218 model number
  • This lineup is supposed to succeed the Vivo X80 series
  • Vivo X90 Pro+ could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Vivo X90 series is expected to debut in China in December this year. These flagship handsets from Vivo are likely to arrive in global markets, including India, after a couple of months. There have been several rumours and leaks surrounding this lineup in recent times. A recent report has seemingly confirmed the monikers of the three Vivo X90 series smartphones — Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. These supposed names were spotted in the under-development firmware code of these smartphones.

According to a Pricebaba report in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani, the standard Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be released in the global markets bearing the model numbers V2218 and V2219, respectively. The report also suggests that the Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+ destined for the China market will have V2242A and V2272A model numbers, respectively.

Guglani claims that Vivo has not begun with the firmware development of the regular Vivo X90's China variant and the Vivo X90 Pro+ intended for the global markets. Therefore, their model numbers are still up in the wind.

The company is expected to launch the Vivo X90 series in December. It will purportedly be the final product launch by the company for 2022. In addition, the Vivo X80 production cycle is likely to end in December as well.

As per a recent report, the Vivo X90 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with curved edges. The screen is likely to offer a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Despite the recent rumours, this top-of-the-line handset is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is believed to feature a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989V sensor. The handset will purportedly be equipped with a next-generation Vivo V2 image signal processor (ISP). It could house a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

