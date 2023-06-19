Technology News

Vivo X100 Pro+ Design Render, Camera Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Debut: Details

Vivo X100 Pro+ is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2023 15:24 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo launched the X90 series (pictured) in India earlier this year

Highlights
  • Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro could feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoCs
  • The series is expected to debut later this year
  • The Vivo X100 Pro+ is likely to sport a V3 ISP in its primary rear camera

Vivo X100 Pro+ is expected to launch as a successor to the Vivo X90 Pro+ which was launched earlier this year alongside the other two models in the lineup - the Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro. The X90 and X90 Pro are powered by octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoCs. The X90 Pro+ is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Previous reports have suggested camera details and other specifications of the X100 Pro+. A new leak shows the design renders of the purported handset.

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) uploaded a likely design render of the Vivo X100 Pro+ on a Weibo post. In the image shown, the handset is seen in a black colour variant. A centre-aligned hole-punch cutout is located at the top of the curved display. The volume rockers and the power button appear on the right edge of the handset.

vivo x90 pro vivo inline x100

Vivo X100 Pro+ design render
Photo Credit: Fixed Focus Digital

 

The rear panel of the phone shows the camera module placed in the top left corner. A slightly left-of centre circular module is seen on a raised square island. The quad rear camera unit is located inside the circular module. We can also see Zeiss branding in the bottom left corner of the square island and an LED flash unit on its top-right corner.

The primary rear camera of the purported X100 Pro+ is likely to offer a variable aperture feature, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9, which allowed users to adjust the aperture between f/1.5 and f/2. 

An earlier leak by Digital Chat Station suggests that the Vivo X100 Pro+ is likely to sport a Sony IMX9-series 1/14x-inch primary camera sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with a telephoto lens. 

Previously, the tipster suggested that the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are likely to be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoCs, that is yet to be released. The Vivo X100 Pro+, on the other hand, has been tipped to feature an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

