Vivo X90 Series Launch Date Set for November 22, Teased to Feature Zeiss Branded Quad Rear Cameras

Vivo X90 series is expected to include Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 November 2022 10:58 IST
Vivo X90 Series Launch Date Set for November 22, Teased to Feature Zeiss Branded Quad Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

Vivo X90 Pro+ could come in black and red colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 series could include three models
  • The video shows four rear-facing cameras
  • Vivo X90 Pro+ looks very similar to renders that surfaced last month

Vivo X90 will be launched in China on November 22. The Chinese smartphone brand, via Weibo, confirmed the arrival of the new Vivo X series smartphones in its home country on Monday. The upcoming lineup is expected to include three models - Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. Vivo has also shared a video on the Chinese microblogging platform, offering a glimpse at the design of a Vivo X90 series smartphone, thought to be of the Vivo X90 Pro+. The teaser shows quad rear cameras and Zeiss co-engineered camera setup. The Vivo X90 series will succeed the Vivo X80 models.

The Vivo X90 series is all set to launch on November 22. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), as per a teaser video shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. As mentioned, the video shows a textured rear panel with a quad rear camera setup for the Vivo X90 Pro+. It suggests black and red colour options for the handset. The back panel is seen to have an “Extreme Imagination – Vivo | Zeiss Co-engineered” text. It also includes Zeiss's blue branding.

The Vivo X90 series is expected to comprise the vanilla Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. They are expected to bring a few upgrades over this year's Vivo X80 series models.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ was recently spotted on Geekbench with model number V2227A. The listing suggested a few specifications including the Android 13 operating system, 12GB RAM, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for the upcoming smartphone. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with curved edges. The display is said to offer a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. A 4,700mAh battery could back it with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is said to come with Vivo's V2 chip for image processing.

The regular Vivo X90 model is expected to have the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood, while the Vivo X90 Pro could pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

