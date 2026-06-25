Vivo Y05e is expected to land soon. Although Vivo has yet to confirm the arrival of a new Y series phone, the company appears to have taken another step toward its release. The handset has now appeared on the Google Play Console with some familiar specifications. The listing also offers hints about its design. The Vivo Y05e is likely to run on a Unisoc chipset. All in all, the Vivo Y05e is likely to be positioned below the Vivo Y05 in the market.

Vivo Y05e Specifications (Anticipated)

The Google Play Console now lists the Vivo Y05e along with its key specifications (via Xpertpick). The online listing also includes a render of the smartphone that appears to be genuine. It appears to have a water drop-style notch on the display for the selfie shooter.

The Google Play Console listing shows the Vivo Y05e with model number V2606. It features an HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with 300dpi screen density. The phone appears to have a Unisoc UMS9230 chipset under the hood, which is known as the Unisoc Tiger T606. The presence of this chipset indicates that the upcoming phone will be a 4G LTE smartphone.

Further, the Vivo Y05e is listed with the Android 16 operating system. The entry for the upcoming smartphone also suggests that it will be an entry level smartphone, equipped with 4GB of RAM.

Vivo has yet to announce any details about the Vivo Y05e, but it has already popped up on several certification platforms, indicating that the launch is not far off. It was recently spotted on the NBTC certification database with the model number V2606 and certification number B38389-26. It was discovered in the US FCC database with a 5,050mAh battery, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is expected to support 15W wired charging.

The Vivo Y05e could sit below the Vivo Y05 in the company's smartphone portfolio. The latter is priced at Rs. 12,999 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Vivo Y05 4G features a 6.74-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a Unisoc T7225 chipset under the hood. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.