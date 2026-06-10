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Vivo X Fold 6 Leak Reveals 'Atomic Workbench' and Gesture-Based Multitasking Controls

The Vivo X Fold 6 may allow users to run multiple apps independently without affecting each other’s functionality.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2026 12:06 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Leak Reveals 'Atomic Workbench' and Gesture-Based Multitasking Controls

Vivo X Fold 6 is the purported successor to the X Fold 5 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 6 is teased to feature a new Atomic Workbench feature
  • It may allow users to run five apps simultaneously in serial mode
  • The handset is reported to be powered by Dimensity 9500 SoC
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The Vivo X Fold 6 is scheduled to launch in China this month as the successor to the X Fold 5. While the company has only revealed a handful of details about the upcoming book-style foldable, a recent leak has showcased one of its standout features. A video recently surfaced on a social media platform, which shows the Vivo X Fold 6 running a new multitasking system called Atomic Bench. It is said to be designed specifically for foldable devices, with features like multi-window capabilities and gesture-based controls.

Vivo X Fold 6 Could Feature Advanced Foldable Multitasking Features

According to a video posted by a Weibo user V Powder Intelligence Bureau (translated from Chinese), the Vivo X Fold 6 will feature a new multitasking platform dubbed Atomic Workbench, which was recently teased by the brand. The feature is expected to arrive as part of OriginOS 6 Fold, Vivo's new custom user interface for foldable devices.

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The leaked footage indicates that Atomic Workbench could bring several multitasking modes designed to improve productivity. One of the showcased features in the video is a serial mode. The feature allegedly allows users to run up to five applications simultaneously. The interface can be seen dynamically allocating more screen space to foreground windows while keeping other apps accessible in the background, prioritising more active windows.

The video also showcased a one-screen four-use mode. As the name suggests, this feature enables users to simultaneously operate four apps on the inner display. Users may be able to resize and arrange each app per their preference.

The last multitasking capability is a parallel mode. As per the video, this feature allows users to run multiple apps independently without affecting each other's functionality.

Apart from this, the leaked video highlighted several gesture-based controls. In one-screen four-use mode, users can allegedly drag a central corner marker to adjust the amount of screen real estate allocated to individual apps. Meanwhile, a gesture involving four fingers appeared to instantly enlarge a selected window.

Vivo, notably, has already confirmed that the X Fold 6 will launch in June. While the company has yet to reveal its specifications, rumours indicates that it could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. For optics, it could feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. The company has also teased a strong focus on productivity-oriented software features and AI capabilities.

More information about the Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to be revealed closer to its official launch later this month.

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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 6 Features, Vivo X Fold 6 specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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