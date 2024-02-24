Technology News
  Vivo Y100t With 6.64 Inch LCD Screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y100t With 6.64-Inch LCD Screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y100t is available in Far Mountain Green, Moon Shadow Black, and Snowy White colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2024 12:05 IST
Vivo Y100t With 6.64-Inch LCD Screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y100t (pictured) bears a striking resemblance to the iQoo Z8

Highlights
  • Vivo Y100t packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support
  • The handset run on Android 13-based OriginOS 3
  • The Vivo Y100t comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage
Vivo Y100t was launched by the company in China on Friday. The company's latest Y series smartphone is available in three colour options and runs on Android 13 with the company's OriginOS 3 skin on top. It features a 6.64-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM. The Vivo Y100t is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Vivo Y100t price, availability

Vivo Y100t pricing starts at CNY 1,449 (roughly Rs. 17,560) for the base 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset can also be purchased in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants priced at CNY 1,649 (roughly Rs. 19,310) and CNY 1,849 (roughly Rs. 21,660), respectively.

The handset will go on sale in China on February 28 via the company's online store. It is available in Far Mountain Green, Moon Shadow Black, and Snowy White colour options..

Vivo Y100t specifications, features

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y100t runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. It sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,388 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 4nm Dimensity 8200 chipset from MediaTek and has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the rear panel, the Vivo Y100t features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor for gathering depth information with an f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo has equipped this smartphone with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vivo Y100t has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging and 65W USB-PD charging.  It is 8.79mm thick and weighs 200g, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y100t

Vivo Y100t

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2388 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y100t, Vivo Y100t price, Vivo Y100t specifications, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo Y100t With 6.64-Inch LCD Screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
