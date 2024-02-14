Technology News

Vivo V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Set to Launch on February 28

Vivo V30 Pro will be launched in Green Sea, Night Sky Black, and Pearl White colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 February 2024 21:24 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo V30 Pro (left) in the Pearl White colour option

  • Vivo says the Vivo V30 Pro will back a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset will sport a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The Vivo V30 Pro is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera
Vivo V30 Pro will be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker later this month. The handset is set to arrive weeks after the standard Vivo V30 model made its debut. Ahead of its arrival, Vivo has confirmed that the phone will sport a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while all three cameras on the handset will be equipped with Zeiss lenses. The company has also revealed that the handset will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

As per a landing page created on the company's website, the Vivo V30 Pro will be launched in Thailand on February 28. Customers in the country can now preorder the handset as part of an early bird program. The site also reveals that the phone will be launched in three colour options — Green Sea, Night Sky Black, and Pearl White.

The company has also revealed some of the specifications of the handset on the landing page. It will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, and all three cameras will feature Zeiss lenses. There's an 'Aura' light under the camera module and users can adjust the colour temperature while clicking images. It has a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the company.

According to details recently leaked by a tipster, the Vivo V30 Pro will be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. It could also be equipped with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, according to the tipster. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

Readers might recall that the specifications list of the Vivo V30 Pro shares several similarities with that of the Vivo S18 Pro that was launched in China in December 2023. The latter is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ chipset, runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box and features a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 Pro specifications
