Vivo Y18 Spotted on Google Play Console; Key Features Tipped

Vivo Y18 may be available in the markets soon. The phone has been spotted on certification sites and is tipped to launch alongside the Vivo Y18e. Although the company has not yet given out any information about the phone, details about it have surfaced online. It is said to be a rebadged version of the Vivo Y03, which was recently launched in Indonesia with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging. The Vivo Y18 is also likely to share a similar design.

The Vivo Y18 with the model number V2333 was spotted on the Google Play Console, according to a Tech Outlook report. The listing suggests that the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and up to 6GB of RAM. The handset is said to ship with Android 14-based UI. A recent Bluetooth SIG listing of the handset had suggested Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

As per the report, the design of the Vivo Y18 was shown on the Google Play Console listing. It is said to be available in a green colourway with a glossy glass finish. The flat display was seen with thin side bezels, a relatively thicker chin, and a centred waterdrop notch at the top to house the front camera. The power button and volume rockers are said to be present on the right edge. The back panel reportedly has two separate circular camera modules arranged vertically in the top left corner alongside an LED flash unit.

Going by the reported listing, the Vivo Y18 appears to be similar to the Vivo Y03, which was launched recently. The latter comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

The Vivo Y03 also features a 13-megapixel dual rear camera system, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The 4GB + 64GB and the 4GB + 128GB variants of the handset launched at IDR 1,299,000 (roughly Rs. 6,900) and IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000), respectively. It is offered in Gem Green and Space Black (translated from Indonesian) colour options.

