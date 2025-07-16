Vivo Y400 5G is reportedly going to launch in India in August with two colour options. The news comes a month after the company launched the Y400 Pro 5G in India on June 20. Ahead of the non-pro model's supposed launch, the India pricing and possible colourways of the handset have been leaked online. It is said to be a mid-range smartphone, priced relatively less than its Pro-model. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to disclose the launch date of the Vivo Y400 5G.

Vivo Y400 5G availability, pricing in India (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo Y400 5G will be priced under the Rs. 20,000 range in India. The smartphone is said to be in the mid-range category. For context, the company had launched the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India with a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, its variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage was priced at Rs. 26,999. This means that the rumoured Y400 5G would cost significantly lower than the 256GB storage variant of its Pro counterpart.

The Vivo Y400 5G will be available in Olive Green and Glam White colours, the report added. In contrast, Vivo offers the Y400 Pro 5G in Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple colour options.

Vivo Y400 5G specifications (expected)

Vivo Y400 5G will have an AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate, the report said. It could also get a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. Since it will be a non-Pro model, users can expect to have slightly lower performance and features than the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G.

For context, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For cameras, it gets a dual-rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel shooter. At the front, the handset gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G also comes with a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. It gets AI Photo Enhance, AI Erase 2.0, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Superlink. The phone packs a 5,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

