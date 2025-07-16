Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Y400 5G Could Launch in India in August; Price and Colour Options Tipped

Vivo Y400 5G is said to offer an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2025 16:47 IST
Vivo Y400 5G Could Launch in India in August; Price and Colour Options Tipped

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G (pictured) was launched in India on June 20

Highlights
  • Vivo Y400 5G is said to be a mid-range handset
  • Vivo Y400 5G could come in two colourways
  • The company is yet to confirm the launch of the phone
Advertisement

Vivo Y400 5G is reportedly going to launch in India in August with two colour options. The news comes a month after the company launched the Y400 Pro 5G in India on June 20. Ahead of the non-pro model's supposed launch, the India pricing and possible colourways of the handset have been leaked online. It is said to be a mid-range smartphone, priced relatively less than its Pro-model. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to disclose the launch date of the Vivo Y400 5G.

Vivo Y400 5G availability, pricing in India (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo Y400 5G will be priced under the Rs. 20,000 range in India. The smartphone is said to be in the mid-range category. For context, the company had launched the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India with a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, its variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage was priced at Rs. 26,999. This means that the rumoured Y400 5G would cost significantly lower than the 256GB storage variant of its Pro counterpart.

The Vivo Y400 5G will be available in Olive Green and Glam White colours, the report added. In contrast, Vivo offers the Y400 Pro 5G in Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple colour options.

Vivo Y400 5G specifications (expected)

Vivo Y400 5G will have an AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate, the report said. It could also get a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. Since it will be a non-Pro model, users can expect to have slightly lower performance and features than the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G.

For context, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For cameras, it gets a dual-rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel shooter. At the front, the handset gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G also comes with a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. It gets AI Photo Enhance, AI Erase 2.0, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Superlink. The phone packs a 5,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y400 5G, Vivo Y400 5G India Launch, Vivo Y400 5G specifications, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Features, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Price in India
Google Discover Reportedly Showing AI Summaries of News Articles to Some Users

Related Stories

Vivo Y400 5G Could Launch in India in August; Price and Colour Options Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Agni 4 Design, Key Specifications, and India Pricing Leaked
  2. TCL C72K QD MiniâLED TV Launched in India With 144Hz Refresh Rate
  3. Over 75,000 Employees Fired in 2025: These Firms Conducted Mass Layoffs
  4. Acer Swift Lite 14 AI PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU Debuts in India
  5. OnePlus's New 2-In-1 Cable Can Charge a Smartwatch and Phone Together
  6. Realme 15 5G Specifications Teased; Camera, Display Details Tipped
  7. Portronics Beem 540 Projector Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Discover Might Be Adding AI Summaries of News Articles
  9. Honor X70 With 8,300mAh Battery and Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Launched
  10. Vivo Y400 5G Could Launch in India in August; Price, Colour Options Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Ditch Titanium for Aluminium Frame
  2. OpenAI’s Under-Development AI-Powered Web Browser Said to Be Codenamed Aura
  3. Samsung’s First One UI 8 Watch Beta Reportedly Available for Galaxy Watch 5 Series
  4. Meta AI Vulnerability That Could Leak Users’ Private Conversations Fixed: Report
  5. TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  6. Vivo Y400 5G Could Launch in India in August; Price and Colour Options Tipped
  7. Acer Swift Lite 14 AI PC Launched in India With 14-Inch OLED Display, Up to Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU
  8. Google Discover Reportedly Showing AI Summaries of News Articles to Some Users
  9. OnePlus 2-In-1 Charging Cable Launched; Can Charge Smartwatch, Phone Together
  10. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Slimmer Than the Honor Magic V5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »