Technology News
English Edition

Upcoming Smartphones in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G, Vivo V60, and More

From Google Pixel 10 to Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G, here are the upcoming smartphone launches in August 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 06:30 IST
Upcoming Smartphones in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G, Vivo V60, and More

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10 is expected to be one of the most notable introductions this month

Highlights
  • Vivo Y400 5G is expected to be the first smartphone launch of August
  • Pixel 10 series it set for August 20 debut at the Made by Google event
  • Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G may be announced before the month ends
Advertisement

July shaped up to be an exciting month for phone enthusiasts in India. We saw the debut of several flagship-grade handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, and the Nothing Phone 3. Several phones in the mid-range and budget segments also made their debut. While it was certainly an eventful month, August is expected to bring down the hype when it comes to smartphone launches. That said, there are still a few exciting launches happening this month. Most notably, the Pixel 10 series will be unveiled at the Made by Google event later in August.

So, if buying a new smartphone is on your mind, then it might be prudent to wait a little while. We have compiled a list of the upcoming smartphones in August 2025 to let you know about what's to come and help you make an informed buying decision.

Vivo Y400 5G

Launch Date in India - August 4

The Vivo Y400 5G is expected to join the Pro model in India soon and it will be sold in Glam White and Olive Green colour options. It is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will carry IP68 + IP69 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. For optics, it is teased to come with a dual rear camera headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor.vivo y400

As per Vivo, its upcoming handset will support artificial intelligence (AI) features such as Google's Circle to Search, AI Transcript Assist, AI Notes Summary, AI Captions, AI Documents, and more. The Vivo Y400 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery, likely with 90W fast charging support.

Vivo V60

Launch Date in India - August 12 (Expected)

The Vivo V60 is yet another handset from the China-based OEM that is expected to launch in India soon. While its launch date remains under wraps, rumours have given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone. It is speculated to get a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness.vivo v60 Vivo V60

In the camera department, it may feature a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit that could comprise a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel 3X periscope telephoto shooter. It may also get a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo V60 is expected to use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It will likely ship with Android 16-based FuntouchOS 16. Reports also suggest it might meet IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

Redmi 15 5G

Launch Date in India - August 19

The Redmi 15 5G will be launched with a 6.9-inch display having a 144Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. The handset will ship with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, along with support for several AI features including Google's Circle to Search. Reports suggest it could be offered in a 8GB + 256GB configuration.redmi 15 5g Redmi 1

For optics, the handset is teased to carry an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It is also reported to have a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera island is advertised to have an aerospace-grade metal build

The Redmi 15 5G may support 33W wired fast charging and have an IP64-rated build for protection against dust ingress and splashes.

Google Pixel 10 Series

Launch Date in India - August 20

The Google Pixel 10 series is set to be launched at the Made by Google event. Similar to the 2024 lineup, we can expect four models — Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. One of the biggest changes this year is expected to come in terms of the chipset. Google is reported to switch from Samsung Foundry to TSMC for the fabrication of the Tensor G5 chipset that will likely power the Pixel 10 series.google pixel 10 pro

The Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are reported to sport 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch screens, carrying 4,870mAh and 5,200mAh batteries, respectively. Both of them are expected to pack 16GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 10 is expected to house a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto sensor. It may also pack a larger battery than the Pixel 9.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G

Launch Date in India - TBD

Last week, Gadgets 360 exclusively reported about the launch of the Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G in India. The lineup is expected to comprise two models — Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, and both models will be equipped with a built-in fan for efficient thermal management. They are expected to carry similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts.oppo k13 turbo pro oppo

The Oppo K13 Turbo and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro in China have 6.80-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,600 nits peak global brightness. The standard model has a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC whereas the Pro variant is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. They could ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G also comes with 50-megapixel dual rear camera systems and 16-megapixel selfie shooters. They pack 7,000mAh batteries with 80W fast charging support.

We will keep updating this list to include more upcoming smartphones that will be launched in the month of August, once they are announced.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Made by Google, Oppo K13 Turbo, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Redmi 15, Vivo Y400 5G, Vivo V60, Upcoming Smartphones
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Skullcandy Icon ANC Headphones Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time
Harmonic Launches Aristotle AI Model-Powered Chatbot App for Android and iOS

Related Stories

Upcoming Smartphones in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G, Vivo V60, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7400 SoC Now Available for Purchase in India
  3. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  5. JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched in India at This Price
  6. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  7. Skullcandy Icon ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time
  8. Harmonic Launches New AI Chatbot App for Android and iOS
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »