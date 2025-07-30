July shaped up to be an exciting month for phone enthusiasts in India. We saw the debut of several flagship-grade handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, and the Nothing Phone 3. Several phones in the mid-range and budget segments also made their debut. While it was certainly an eventful month, August is expected to bring down the hype when it comes to smartphone launches. That said, there are still a few exciting launches happening this month. Most notably, the Pixel 10 series will be unveiled at the Made by Google event later in August.

So, if buying a new smartphone is on your mind, then it might be prudent to wait a little while. We have compiled a list of the upcoming smartphones in August 2025 to let you know about what's to come and help you make an informed buying decision.

Vivo Y400 5G

Launch Date in India - August 4

The Vivo Y400 5G is expected to join the Pro model in India soon and it will be sold in Glam White and Olive Green colour options. It is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will carry IP68 + IP69 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. For optics, it is teased to come with a dual rear camera headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor.

As per Vivo, its upcoming handset will support artificial intelligence (AI) features such as Google's Circle to Search, AI Transcript Assist, AI Notes Summary, AI Captions, AI Documents, and more. The Vivo Y400 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery, likely with 90W fast charging support.

Vivo V60

The Vivo V60 is yet another handset from the China-based OEM that is expected to launch in India soon. While its launch date remains under wraps, rumours have given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone. It is speculated to get a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

In the camera department, it may feature a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit that could comprise a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel 3X periscope telephoto shooter. It may also get a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo V60 is expected to use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It will likely ship with Android 16-based FuntouchOS 16. Reports also suggest it might meet IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

Redmi 15 5G

The Redmi 15 5G will be launched with a 6.9-inch display having a 144Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. The handset will ship with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, along with support for several AI features including Google's Circle to Search. Reports suggest it could be offered in a 8GB + 256GB configuration.

For optics, the handset is teased to carry an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It is also reported to have a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera island is advertised to have an aerospace-grade metal build

The Redmi 15 5G may support 33W wired fast charging and have an IP64-rated build for protection against dust ingress and splashes.

Google Pixel 10 Series

The Google Pixel 10 series is set to be launched at the Made by Google event. Similar to the 2024 lineup, we can expect four models — Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. One of the biggest changes this year is expected to come in terms of the chipset. Google is reported to switch from Samsung Foundry to TSMC for the fabrication of the Tensor G5 chipset that will likely power the Pixel 10 series.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are reported to sport 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch screens, carrying 4,870mAh and 5,200mAh batteries, respectively. Both of them are expected to pack 16GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 10 is expected to house a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto sensor. It may also pack a larger battery than the Pixel 9.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G

Last week, Gadgets 360 exclusively reported about the launch of the Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G in India. The lineup is expected to comprise two models — Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, and both models will be equipped with a built-in fan for efficient thermal management. They are expected to carry similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts.

The Oppo K13 Turbo and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro in China have 6.80-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,600 nits peak global brightness. The standard model has a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC whereas the Pro variant is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. They could ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Series 5G also comes with 50-megapixel dual rear camera systems and 16-megapixel selfie shooters. They pack 7,000mAh batteries with 80W fast charging support.

We will keep updating this list to include more upcoming smartphones that will be launched in the month of August, once they are announced.