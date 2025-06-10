Vivo Y400 Pro could be unveiled soon in India as its key specifications and design have surfaced online through alleged marketing images. The leaked promotional materials suggest a hole-punch display and a dual rear camera unit on the handset. The Vivo Y400 Pro is tipped to come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display and is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It could pack a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) in association with XpertPick, leaked alleged marketing materials of Vivo Y400 Pro that show its design and key specifications. The renders show the phone with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It appears to have a dual camera setup at the rear, arranged vertically in a pill-shaped module. A ring light unit is seen placed below the sensors.

Vivo Y400 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo Y400 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display could offer 4,500 nits peak brightness. The handset is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The rear camera unit of the phone is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. It could also feature an IR blaster.

For selfies and video calls, the Vivo Y400 Pro is tipped to come with a 32-megapixel front camera. It is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W charging. The phone is said to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch 15 and could include an optical fingerprint sensor. The handset is rumoured to offer several AI-based features like AI Transcript Assist, AI Superlink, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, and Circle to Search with Google.

The Vivo Y400 Pro is said to debut in the Rs. 25,000 price segment. It is expected to come in gold, nebula purple, and white colour options. The phone could measure 7.4mm in thickness.

A previous leak suggested festival gold and freestyle white colour options for the Vivo Y400 Pro. It is likely to be launched in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options.