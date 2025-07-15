Vivo may soon add new variants to its Y series of smartphones in China. Two models, namely the Vivo Y50 5G and the Vivo Y50m 5G, have appeared on China's Telecom website. The listings reveal the design and key features of the purported smartphones, including chipset, battery, display and camera details. They appear to be almost identical to each other. The possible colour options, as well as the RAM and storage configuration of the anticipated handsets, have also been listed on the site.

Vivo Y50 5G, Vivo Y50m 5G Appear on China Telecom Site

The Vivo Y50 5G and the Vivo Y50m 5G with the model numbers V2443A and V2443BA, respectively, have been spotted on the China Telecom website. The design of the handsets, as seen on their listings, appears to be similar. The back panel holds a rectangular rear camera module with rounded edges on the top left corner. The island features two squircle-shaped camera slots and an Aura Light unit, positioned vertically.

The flat display panels of the Vivo Y50 5G and the Vivo Y50m 5G appear with slim bezels, a slightly thicker chin and a centred water-drop notch at the top. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right edge.

Both the Vivo Y50 5G and the Vivo Y50m 5G are listed with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets and 6,000mAh batteries. They are each said to get 6.74-inch HD+ displays. The phones are expected to run on Android 15. For optics, they carry a 13-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

As per the listings, the Vivo Y50 5G and Y50m 5G will likely support dual SIM, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C connectivity. Each handset may measure 167.30x76.95x8.19mm in size and weigh around 209g.

The China Telecom listing of the Vivo Y50 5G suggests that the phone may launch in Azure, Diamond Black, and Platinum shades. It could be available in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants. The Vivo Y50m 5G is also listed with similar colour, RAM and storage options.