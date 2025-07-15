Technology News
Vivo Y50 5G, Vivo Y50m 5G Appear on China Telecom Site With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

The Vivo Y50 5G appears to feature a 13-megapixel sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 11:12 IST
Vivo Y50 5G, Vivo Y50m 5G Appear on China Telecom Site With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: China Telecom

Vivo Y50 5G is seen with a rectangular rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Vivo Y50 5G may support up to 12GB of RAM
  • The phone is expected to run on Android 15
  • The Vivo Y50 5G will likely include a 3.5mm audio jack
Vivo may soon add new variants to its Y series of smartphones in China. Two models, namely the Vivo Y50 5G and the Vivo Y50m 5G, have appeared on China's Telecom website. The listings reveal the design and key features of the purported smartphones, including chipset, battery, display and camera details. They appear to be almost identical to each other. The possible colour options, as well as the RAM and storage configuration of the anticipated handsets, have also been listed on the site.

Vivo Y50 5G, Vivo Y50m 5G Appear on China Telecom Site

The Vivo Y50 5G and the Vivo Y50m 5G with the model numbers V2443A and V2443BA, respectively, have been spotted on the China Telecom website. The design of the handsets, as seen on their listings, appears to be similar. The back panel holds a rectangular rear camera module with rounded edges on the top left corner. The island features two squircle-shaped camera slots and an Aura Light unit, positioned vertically.

The flat display panels of the Vivo Y50 5G and the Vivo Y50m 5G appear with slim bezels, a slightly thicker chin and a centred water-drop notch at the top. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right edge.

Both the Vivo Y50 5G and the Vivo Y50m 5G are listed with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets and 6,000mAh batteries. They are each said to get 6.74-inch HD+ displays. The phones are expected to run on Android 15. For optics, they carry a 13-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. 

As per the listings, the Vivo Y50 5G and Y50m 5G will likely support dual SIM, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C connectivity. Each handset may measure 167.30x76.95x8.19mm in size and weigh around 209g. 

The China Telecom listing of the Vivo Y50 5G suggests that the phone may launch in Azure, Diamond Black, and Platinum shades. It could be available in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants. The Vivo Y50m 5G is also listed with similar colour, RAM and storage options.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo Y50 5G, Vivo Y50m 5G Appear on China Telecom Site With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
