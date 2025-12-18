Vivo Y50 5G and Vivo Y50m 5G were launched in China in July by the smartphone maker. Now, the tech firm could be preparing to unveil two new models as part of the series. Dubbed Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G, the two handsets have now been included in the Google Play Console's list of supported devices, hinting at their imminent launch. Both phones will feature 5G connectivity. Moreover, an unnamed Vivo smartphone has been spotted on a certification website in China.

Vivo Y50e 5G, Vivo Y50s 5G Specifications (Expected)

Two new Vivo Y series smartphones have been spotted on the Google Play Console's list of supported devices. Dubbed Vivo Y50s 5G and Vivo Y50e 5G, the two handsets could launch soon as the latest addition to the smartphone maker's lineup, which currently includes the standard Vivo Y50 5G and the Vivo Y50m 5G. As the names suggest, the two handsets will arrive with 5G connectivity. Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal many details about the phones. However, the tech firm is expected to start teasing its launch in the coming months.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Play Console

Separately, a mysterious Vivo handset, with the model number V2531A, has been spotted on China's 3C certification website. Gadgets360 was unable to ascertain the name of the smartphone, which supports 5G connectivity. Additionally, the phone has been listed with two charging adapters, carrying the model numbers V4440L0A0-CN and V4440L0E0-CN, which might offer up to 44W wired fast charging capabilities. Further details about the Vivo phone could surface online in the coming weeks.

The mysterious Vivo phone has been listed on China's 3C website with the model number V2531A.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

This comes months after the company launched the Vivo Y50 5G and Vivo Y50m 5G in China at starting prices of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, respectively. They are offered in the country in Azure, Diamond Black and Platinum colourways.

Vivo's Y50m 5G and Y50 5G are equipped with 6.74-inch (720x1,600 pixels) displays, offering up to 1,000 nits peak brightness and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets power the smartphones. The handsets carry the same 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the back. They also feature a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Both offer IP64-rated dust and splash resistance, while packing a 6,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support.