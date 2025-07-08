Technology News
Vivo V60 Reportedly Listed on SIRIM and TUV Websites, Could Launch Soon

The purported Vivo V60 was spotted on the SIRIM and TUV websites with the model number V2511.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2025 20:01 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S30 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset

Highlights
  • Vivo V60 could be officially unveiled soon
  • Vivo V50 was launched in India in February this year
  • Vivo S30 has a 6.67-inch display
Vivo V60 is said to be in development and might make its debut soon. The purported Vivo V series smartphone has reportedly been spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification website and the TUV SUD site, which is a strong indicator of its existence. The Vivo V60 is expected to arrive as a successor to the company's V50 model, which was launched in India in February. It is speculated to debut with similar hardware specifications to the Vivo S30, which was unveiled in China in May. The phone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo V60 Certifications Hint at Imminent Launch in Asia

Xpertpick reports that the unannounced Vivo V60 has appeared on the SIRIM and TUV websites bearing the model number V2511. The SIRIM certification confirms the moniker of the phone, while the TUV listing reportedly reveals it will support 90W fast charging.

The appearance on these certification websites suggests that the Vivo V60 could be launched in the Asian market soon. However, Vivo has yet to make an announcement regarding its launch date, so it's best to take these claims with a grain of salt.

The Vivo V50 was launched in India in February as a rebranded version of the Vivo S20, which debuted in China in December 2024. Following that pattern, the upcoming Vivo V60 is likely to be based on the Vivo S30, which was released in China in May. It is said to make its debut in August.

The Vivo S30 has a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700V 1/1.56-inch sensor. The handset also features a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

The Vivo S30 is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model in China. Meanwhile, the Vivo V50 is priced at Rs. 34,999 in India, for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Vivo V50

Vivo V50

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bright quad-curved AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for serious gaming
  • Camera performance is a mixed bag
Read detailed Vivo V50 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo V60, Vivo V60 Specifications, Vivo V50, Vivo, Vivo S30
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
