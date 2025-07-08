Vivo V60 is said to be in development and might make its debut soon. The purported Vivo V series smartphone has reportedly been spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification website and the TUV SUD site, which is a strong indicator of its existence. The Vivo V60 is expected to arrive as a successor to the company's V50 model, which was launched in India in February. It is speculated to debut with similar hardware specifications to the Vivo S30, which was unveiled in China in May. The phone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo V60 Certifications Hint at Imminent Launch in Asia

Xpertpick reports that the unannounced Vivo V60 has appeared on the SIRIM and TUV websites bearing the model number V2511. The SIRIM certification confirms the moniker of the phone, while the TUV listing reportedly reveals it will support 90W fast charging.

The appearance on these certification websites suggests that the Vivo V60 could be launched in the Asian market soon. However, Vivo has yet to make an announcement regarding its launch date, so it's best to take these claims with a grain of salt.

The Vivo V50 was launched in India in February as a rebranded version of the Vivo S20, which debuted in China in December 2024. Following that pattern, the upcoming Vivo V60 is likely to be based on the Vivo S30, which was released in China in May. It is said to make its debut in August.

The Vivo S30 has a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700V 1/1.56-inch sensor. The handset also features a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

The Vivo S30 is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model in China. Meanwhile, the Vivo V50 is priced at Rs. 34,999 in India, for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.