Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G have been launched in China. The new Vivo Y series phones share the same design and core specifications. The key difference lies in memory; the Vivo Y50m 5G starts with 6GB RAM, while the Vivo Y50 5G starts at 4GB. They ship with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets and are backed by 6,000mAh batteries with 44W charging support. The Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G feature 6.74-inch displays with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

Vivo Y50m 5G, Vivo Y50 5G Price in India

Vivo Y50m 5G is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB are priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y50 5G is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB versions are priced at CNY 1,499, CNY 1,999 and CNY 2,299, respectively.

They are available in Azure, Diamond Black and Platinum colour options and are currently on sale via the Vivo China store.

Vivo Y50m 5G, Vivo Y50 5G Specifications

Both Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G run on OriginOS 5 and sport a 6.74-inch (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90.4 percent screen to body ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and up to 90Hz refresh rate. They run on octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 256GB onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G feature a 13-megapixel single rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, they have a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, 3.5mm audio jack OTG, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, infrared remote control and a proximity sensor.

The Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G boast a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handsets support a face unlock feature and have an IP64-rated build.

Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G pack a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. They are claimed to offer up to 52 hours of talk time on a single charge. The phones have SGS five-star drop and fall certification. Both handsets measure 167.30x76.95x8.19mm and weigh around 204 grams.

