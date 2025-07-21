Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y50m 5G, Y50 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y50m 5G, Y50 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G have an IP64-rated build.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 July 2025 13:13 IST
Vivo Y50m 5G, Y50 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G boast a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G run on OriginOS 5
  • The Vivo Y50m 5G and Y50 5G get a 13-megapixel single rear camera
  • The handsets support a face unlock feature
Advertisement

Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G have been launched in China. The new Vivo Y series phones share the same design and core specifications. The key difference lies in memory; the Vivo Y50m 5G starts with 6GB RAM, while the Vivo Y50 5G starts at 4GB. They ship with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets and are backed by 6,000mAh batteries with 44W charging support. The Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G feature 6.74-inch displays with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

Vivo Y50m 5G, Vivo Y50 5G Price in India

Vivo Y50m 5G is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB are priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y50 5G is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB versions are priced at CNY 1,499, CNY 1,999 and CNY 2,299, respectively.

They are available in Azure, Diamond Black and Platinum colour options and are currently on sale via the Vivo China store.

Vivo Y50m 5G, Vivo Y50 5G Specifications

Both Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G run on OriginOS 5 and sport a 6.74-inch (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90.4 percent screen to body ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and up to 90Hz refresh rate. They run on octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 256GB onboard storage.

vivo y50m 5g Vivo Y50m 5G

For optics, the Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G feature a 13-megapixel single rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, they have a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, 3.5mm audio jack OTG, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, infrared remote control and a proximity sensor.

The Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G boast a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handsets support a face unlock feature and have an IP64-rated build.

Vivo Y50m 5G and Vivo Y50 5G pack a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. They are claimed to offer up to 52 hours of talk time on a single charge. The phones have SGS five-star drop and fall certification. Both handsets measure 167.30x76.95x8.19mm and weigh around 204 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y50 5G

Vivo Y50 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vivo Y50m 5G

Vivo Y50m 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y50m 5G, Vivo Y50m 5G Price, Vivo Y50m 5G Specifications, Vivo Y50 5G, Vivo Y50 5G Price in India, Vivo Y50 5G Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
The Next Battlefield Will Reportedly Be Revealed This Month, New Leak Confirms Title
YouTube's Trending Page Will Be Shut Down Today; What’s Next?
Vivo Y50m 5G, Y50 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Today
  2. Apple's Foldable iPhone May Feature Samsung Parts, Resemble This Smartphone
  3. Vivo Y50m 5G, Vivo Y50 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  4. EA Will Reportedly Reveal 'Battlefield 6' Later This Month
  5. iOS 26 Public Beta Set for Release 'This Week', Says Mark Gurman
  6. Google Pixel Watch 4 Price Leaks Ahead of Launch Next Month
  7. YouTube Trending Page to Shut Down Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y50m 5G, Y50 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  2. YouTube's Trending Page Will Be Shut Down Today; What’s Next?
  3. HMD Crest 2 and HMD Bold Chipset, RAM Details Leaked; HMD Arc 2 May Launch Soon
  4. Redmi Turbo 5 Could Launch Early 2026; Specifications and Features Tipped
  5. DuckDuckGo Introduces New Filter That Hides AI-Generated Images in Search Results
  6. iOS 26 Public Beta to Release This Week, iOS 27 Development to Kick-Off Soon: Report
  7. The Next Battlefield Will Reportedly Be Revealed This Month, New Leak Confirms Title
  8. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature Samsung Parts; Will Resemble Galaxy Z Fold Series: Mark Gurman
  9. Narivetta Now Streaming on SonyLIV: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro Chipsets, RAM and Storage Details Revealed Ahead of Launch Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »