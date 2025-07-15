Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 10 Pro Fold next month. The foldable smartphone could be announced alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL models. While we wait for the official announcement, key specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have leaked online. It is said to come with a slightly larger cover display than its predecessor. Google may have also increased the battery capacity of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It is expected to run on a Tensor G5 chip with 16GB of RAM.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications (Leaked)

Android Headlines has got their hands on the specifications for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The upcoming foldable will reportedly feature a 6.4-inch cover display, a slight increase from the 6.3-inch screen available on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This could be due to narrowing down of the bezels and the hinge. The display is said to offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness, which is an upgrade over the 2,700 nits offered by the predecessor.

Google will reportedly pack a 5,015mAh battery on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This would mark a 7 percent increase over the 4,650mAh battery available on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The new phone could support 23W wired charging and 15W wireless charging (with Qi2). That's up from 21W wired and 8W wireless charging offered by the existing model.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to run on a 3nm Tensor G5 processor, coupled with 16GB of RAM. It could be sold in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. For reference, Google offered 256GB and 512GB storage options for its Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Further, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly have an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and it could be the first foldable to have this rating. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for comparison, had an IPX8 rating.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly feature the same cameras as its predecessor. The rear camera unit is said to include a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera. It could feature 10-megapixel selfie cameras on both displays.

Google could launch the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at a Made by Google event on August 20. It is rumoured to cost EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,90,000) for the 256GB variant. It could come in Jade and Moonstone colour options.