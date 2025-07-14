Technology News
Vivo X Fold 5 Launched in India With 8.03-Inch Foldable Screen, 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

Vivo X Fold 5 houses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 13:17 IST
Vivo X Fold 5 Launched in India With 8.03-Inch Foldable Screen, 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 5 measures 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 5 comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main rear sensor
  • The main and cover display panels support 120Hz refresh rate
  • The Vivo X Fold 5 carries two 20-megapixel selfie shooters
Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in India on Monday alongside the Vivo X200 FE. The book-style foldable smartphone comes with an 8.03-inch inner foldable display and a 6.53-inch cover screen. It is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 16GB of RAM and a 6,000mAh battery with both wired and wireless fast charging support. The X Fold 5 is equipped with three 50-megapixel cameras at the back, including a telephoto and an ultrawide lens. It gets two 20-megapixel selfie shooters. 

Vivo X Fold 5 Price in India

Vivo X Fold 5 price in India is set at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB + 512GB option. It is available in a Titanium Grey finish and is currently open for pre-orders. The phone will be sold in the country via Flipkart and the Vivo website starting July 30.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications, Features

The Vivo X Fold 5 sports an 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED inner display with a resolution of 2,480×2,200 pixels and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen with a 2,748×1,172 pixels resolution. Both panels have a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 nits local peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland global eye protection 3.0, and Zeiss Master colour certifications. The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Vivo X Fold 5 gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.57 aperture at the back. There's also a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom, an f/2.55 aperture and OIS support and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera with an f/2.05 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset uses 20-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 aperture on the inner and outer screens. The phone also supports AI Image Studio features.

Vivo has packed a 6,000mAh battery in the X Fold 5 handset with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support. It is claimed to meet IPX8+IPX9+IP5X for water and dust resistance. For security, the handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. When folded, the phone measures 9.2mm in thickness and when unfolded, it has a 4.3mm profile. The foldable weighs 217g.

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
