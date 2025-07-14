Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in India on Monday alongside the Vivo X200 FE. The book-style foldable smartphone comes with an 8.03-inch inner foldable display and a 6.53-inch cover screen. It is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 16GB of RAM and a 6,000mAh battery with both wired and wireless fast charging support. The X Fold 5 is equipped with three 50-megapixel cameras at the back, including a telephoto and an ultrawide lens. It gets two 20-megapixel selfie shooters.

Vivo X Fold 5 Price in India

Vivo X Fold 5 price in India is set at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB + 512GB option. It is available in a Titanium Grey finish and is currently open for pre-orders. The phone will be sold in the country via Flipkart and the Vivo website starting July 30.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications, Features

The Vivo X Fold 5 sports an 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED inner display with a resolution of 2,480×2,200 pixels and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen with a 2,748×1,172 pixels resolution. Both panels have a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 nits local peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland global eye protection 3.0, and Zeiss Master colour certifications. The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Vivo X Fold 5 gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.57 aperture at the back. There's also a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom, an f/2.55 aperture and OIS support and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera with an f/2.05 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset uses 20-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 aperture on the inner and outer screens. The phone also supports AI Image Studio features.

Vivo has packed a 6,000mAh battery in the X Fold 5 handset with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support. It is claimed to meet IPX8+IPX9+IP5X for water and dust resistance. For security, the handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. When folded, the phone measures 9.2mm in thickness and when unfolded, it has a 4.3mm profile. The foldable weighs 217g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.