Vivo X200 FE was launched in India on Monday alongside the Vivo X Fold 5. The smartphone joins the existing Vivo X200 phones in the country and comes with a 6.31-inch AMOLED display and a compact form factor. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It gets a Zeiss-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. Notably, the X200 FE was also unveiled in Taiwan in June.

Vivo X200 FE Price in India

Vivo X200 FE price in India starts at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 59,999. It is offered in Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey colour options. The handset will go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store starting July 23. It is currently available for pre-order.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications, Features

The Vivo X200 FE sports a 6.31-inch 1.5K (1,216x2,640 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits global peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

For optics, the Vivo X200 FE has a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. At the front, the phone has a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo X200 FE houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. For security, it carries an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It supports dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone measures 150.83x71.76x7.99mm in size and weighs 186g.

