Vivo X90S Appears on Google Play Console Listing, Reveals New MediaTek Processor: Report

The Vivo X90S seems to be an upcoming update to the base Vivo X90 model, which went on sale in India recently.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 5 May 2023 16:30 IST
Vivo did not launch its Vivo X90 Pro+ model in India (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Vivo’s X Flip is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • It has been spotted with the model name “V2241A”
  • It is expected to have up to 12GB of RAM

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro have just gone on sale in India, but the Chinese smartphone brand already seems to be preparing a successor to the Vivo X90. The device is called the Vivo X90S and has appeared on the Google Play Console, giving some out key specifications in the process. While there's no official word from Vivo on the same, it's easy to conclude that this device is the upgrade to the existing Vivo X90, thanks to its new processor.

First reported by MySmartPrice, the device with the model no V2241A has been listed on the Google Play Console. The Vivo X90S, as per the data from the listing, is powered by MediaTek MT6985 which basically hints at the availablity of Dimensity 9200 SoC on the upcoming smartphone. The device listed also has 12GB of RAM and has a FHD+ display. In terms of software, it runs Android 13.

Also revealed in the Google Play Console listing is the phone's design, which sure appears similar to the outgoing Vivo X90. It has a curved edge display and hole-punch camera at the top. The software in the picture appears to be running Vivo's OriginOS.

According to a past leak by tipster Digital Chat Station on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the processor listed could be the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. Meanwhile, according to a report by GSMArena, this could be a slightly tweaked version of the existing processor with a higher clock speed. The new processor by MediaTek is said to be unveiled on May 10. What remains to be seen is where this new smartphone fits in, because the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC is expected to be superior to the Dimensity 9200 SoC available in the Vivo. X90 series launched in India.

Vivo only recently launched its X90 and X90 Pro handsets in India. Both of these devices are also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, but have slightly different designs and cameras. For reasons best known to Vivo, it left out its top tier X90 Pro+ model launch in India. This device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and has a superior camera setup, which is more in line with last year's Vivo X80 Pro. The Vivo X90 is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the X90 Pro is available at Rs. 84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
