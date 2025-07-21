Technology News
OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India on July 23; OnePlus Pad Lite Expected to Debut

OnePlus Pad Lite is backed by a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC and a 9,340mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 July 2025 19:35 IST
OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India on July 23; OnePlus Pad Lite Expected to Debut

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The global variant of the OnePlus Pad Lite is sold in Wi-Fi and cellular variants

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad Lite sports an 11-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD screen
  • The tablet carries a Hi-Res Audio-backed quad speaker unit
  • The OnePlus Pad Lite supports 33W wired fast charging
OnePlus Pad 3 was launched in India in June, alongside the OnePlus 13s. The company confirmed that the tablet will be available in the country in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants in September. However, the prices of the OnePlus Pad 3 models have yet to be announced. In the meantime, the brand has started teasing the launch of another tablet in the country. It could be the OnePlus Pad Lite, which was unveiled in select global markets earlier this month.

OnePlus Pad Lite India Launch Teased

In an post on X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus India teased the launch of a new product on July 23 at 12pm IST. The silhouette in the attached image suggests that the product is a tablet. While OnePlus is due to announce the price of the OnePlus Pad 3, its design and all key features have already been revealed. While the possibility cannot be ruled out, it would make little sense to then tease the OnePlus Pad 3 price announcement with a silhouette image.

Instead, the company could unveil a new tablet in India on the day, particularly the OnePlus Pad Lite, which was launched in the UK and select European markets on July 8. The tablet is available for pre-orders in the UK at GBP 169 (roughly Rs. 19,700) for the 6GB + 128GB Wi-Fi variant, while the 8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi + cellular variant can be purchased for GBP 199 (roughly Rs. 23,200). 

The global variant of OnePlus Pad Lite sports an 11-inch HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) 10-bit LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 500 nits brightness level. It has a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The OnePlus Pad Lite runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0.1 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the OnePlus Pad Lite has a 5-megapixel sensor at the back as well as the front. It carries a quad speaker unit with Hi-Res Audio. It is backed by a 9,340mAh battery which supports 33W SuperVOOC charging. The tablet supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, LTE, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
