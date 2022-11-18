Technology News
Xiaomi 13 Tipped to Launch as Xiaomi 14; Retail Box Surfaces Online

The next Xiaomi flagship smartphone could be launched in December 2022.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 18 November 2022 17:37 IST
Highlights
  • Xiaomi is expected to launch two new flagship phones
  • The devices could be called the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro
  • The Xiaomi 14 series will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi is expected to launch its new flagship smartphone series soon in China. The company confirmed to launch of its new flagship smartphone with the newly-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC soon. Xiaomi said that it will be among the first smartphone brands to launch a flagship phone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It was expected that the Xiaomi 13 series will get the new chipset, however, it looks like the Chinese tech giant could skip a number and launch the phones with the Xiaomi 14 moniker.

There is no official word from the brand at the time of writing this, but new images shared on Weibo show the alleged retail box and the specifications of the Xiaomi 14. There is no word on why Xiaomi would skip a number in its flagship series. One of the reasons could be to launch flagship phones with names that are in line with the latest MIUI update. The MIUI 14 update, which will be based on Android 13, is expected to be unveiled soon. The Xiaomi 14 series is likely to come with the latest MIUI 14 update out of the box.

According to the leaked images, the Xiaomi 14 will come with a Leica-tuned camera setup. The device's 'About Phone' screenshot has also leaked online and reveals the said moniker and model number. The Xiaomi 14 is suggested to have the model number 2211133C. If the screenshot is real, then the device will boot MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.

The image also suggests that the phone will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which has a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz. In addition to this, the Xiaomi 14 will have at least 12GB of RAM. It would not be a surprise if Xiaomi launches an 8GB RAM variant of the Xiaomi 14 with 128GB of internal storage.

As mentioned earlier, the company has not confirmed any details about the names of its upcoming flagship. Therefore, we advise our readers to take the leaked moniker details with a pinch of salt.

If the Xiaomi 13 indeed launches as the Xiaomi 14, it could sport a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen is said to remain flat and sport fairly thin bezels around it. The device is also tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate. It is suggested to come with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre, according to the leaked design renders.

On the back, the phone could sport a square-shaped camera module. It could come with a triple-camera setup with an LED flash. Xiaomi is likely to launch the phone with a 50MP main camera. The device is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery and offer 67W fast charging support out of the box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 14
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones.
