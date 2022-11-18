Technology News
  • Reliance Jio Becomes First Telecom Operator to Roll Out 5G Services Across Major Regions in Delhi NCR

Reliance Jio Becomes First Telecom Operator to Roll Out 5G Services Across Major Regions in Delhi-NCR

Reliance Jio has earlier rolled out 5G services to users in Delhi on invite-only basis through Jio Welcome Offer.

By ANI |  Updated: 18 November 2022 17:34 IST
Jio Welcome Offer provides unlimited data at up to 1 gigabit per second speeds at no additional cost

Highlights
  • Jio said that it has started to provide 5G coverage across Delhi NCR
  • Jio users in the Delhi NCR have access to Jio Welcome Offer
  • Beta launch of Jio True-5G services was announced last month

Reliance Jio on Friday announced that it is the only operator to provide its 5G services — True-5G — across the Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations. The telecom firm said it was rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace and was covering major parts of this geography.

A Jio spokesperson said, "Covering majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us... The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen."

The telco said that this transformational network would be present across all important localities and areas including, but not limited to most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, government buildings, malls, and markets. It is also said it will be available in high-footfall areas such as tourist spots and hotels, tech-parks, roads, highways and metros.

The telecom firm said lakhs of Jio users in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) are already enjoying the Jio Welcome Offer, in which they experience unlimited data at up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps+) speeds at no additional cost.

The telecom firm also said this was possible because of stand-alone 5G architecture with zero dependency on 4G network, of the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700MHz, 3500MHz, and 26GHz bands and that it seamlessly combines this fifth-generation mobile (5G) frequencies into a single robust "data highway", using an advanced tech called Carrier Aggregation.

It added more Jio users in Delhi-NCR will continue to be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, 5G, True5G, Jio Welcome Offer
