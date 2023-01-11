Xiaomi 13 Lite might launch soon in the global market. The Chinese manufacturer has not confirmed any details about the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G yet. The device could launch as a successor to the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which did not make it to India. At the time of writing this, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch date of the phone. The launch seems imminent as the Xiaomi 13 Lite has been reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console. The listing suggests that the device might be rebadged version of another Xiaomi smartphone, which was launched last year in China.

As per the listing on the Google Play Console, the Xiaomi 13 Lite reportedly carries the codename Ziyi. The listing spotted by MySmartPrice also suggests that the phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone should have a layer of MIUI 13 on top of Android.

The phone is reportedly listed with 8GB of RAM and a full-HD+ display with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The listing also suggests that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. There is an integrated Qualcomm Adreno 644 GPU, as per the listing. The same chipset was found in the Xiaomi Civi 2, which was launched in China.

An image linked with the listing suggests the design of the Xiaomi Civi 1S. However, the specifications are identical to the Xiaomi Civi 2.

If the phone is indeed a rebadged Xiaomi Civi 2, then the Xiaomi 13 Lite will feature a 6.56-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen could be curved and feature a pill-shaped cutout for the dual 32-megapixel front camera setup.

On the back, the phone is likely to have a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone could pack a 4,500mAh battery and support 67W fast charging out-of-the-box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.