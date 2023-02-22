Xiaomi is expected to make an announcement at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2023 about its partnership with Leica and reveal the new Xiaomi 13 series of devices. According to past leaks, these devices could include the Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Xiaomi 13 Lite. Details about all three devices have leaked out in the past, and this shows that while the first two are focussed on the rear camera experience, the Xiaomi 13 Lite may focus on a better selfie camera experience instead. More details about the Xiaomi 13 Lite have now leaked online, thanks to a German e-retailer.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite according to Notebookcheck was briefly listed by German e-retailer CyberPort. The source managed to get cached pages (1) on the same which suggests detailed specifications, finishes, and prices.

The pages suggest that the Xiaomi 13 Lite could be available in two finishes – pink and black. The listings also hint that the phone may be available in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at EUR 499.90 (roughly Rs. 44,200). Though not listed with the retailer, the source claims that the handset could be available in a second variant with 256GB of storage that may be priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 48,500).

The rest of the specification falls in line with previous leaks and the phone now appears to be a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 2, which was exclusive to China. Xiaomi is expected to debut the 13 Lite with a brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, which is said to have a clock speed of 2.4GHz. The phone could have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. There could be three rear-facing cameras that include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a second 8-megapixel camera, and a third 2-megapixel camera.

The listing also hints at a dual selfie camera setup, both of which are expected to be 32-megapixel cameras and will reportedly feature an iOS-like dynamic island feature. There's also a 4,500mAh battery that could come with Xiaomi's 67W TurboCharge technology.

More recently, the other two smartphones from Xiaomi's 13 series that are expected to show up at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) were listed at the same German e-retailer. The Xiaomi 13 is expected to be available in black and white finishes, but with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and was listed at EUR 999.90 (roughly Rs. 88,300). The Xiaomi 13 Pro also showed up in black and white finishes and was listed at EUR 1,299.90 (roughly Rs. 1,14,700). Just like the above Xiaomi 13 Lite listing, the listings for the other two smartphones also appeared for a brief period and have been removed since then.

