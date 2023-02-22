Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 13 Lite Reportedly Listed Online at German Retailer; Specifications, Colour Options Leaked

Xiaomi 13 Lite Reportedly Listed Online at German Retailer; Specifications, Colour Options Leaked

The listing also suggests pricing details

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 February 2023 11:51 IST
Xiaomi 13 Lite Reportedly Listed Online at German Retailer; Specifications, Colour Options Leaked

Xiaomi 13 Lite is expected to be a rebadged Xiaomi Civi 2 for global markets

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Lite is said to deliver a better selfie camera experience
  • It is expected to debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  • It could feature a pill-shaped selfie camera design like iPhone 14 Pro

Xiaomi is expected to make an announcement at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2023 about its partnership with Leica and reveal the new Xiaomi 13 series of devices. According to past leaks, these devices could include the Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Xiaomi 13 Lite. Details about all three devices have leaked out in the past, and this shows that while the first two are focussed on the rear camera experience, the Xiaomi 13 Lite may focus on a better selfie camera experience instead. More details about the Xiaomi 13 Lite have now leaked online, thanks to a German e-retailer.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite according to Notebookcheck was briefly listed by German e-retailer CyberPort. The source managed to get cached pages (1) on the same which suggests detailed specifications, finishes, and prices.

The pages suggest that the Xiaomi 13 Lite could be available in two finishes – pink and black. The listings also hint that the phone may be available in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at EUR 499.90 (roughly Rs. 44,200). Though not listed with the retailer, the source claims that the handset could be available in a second variant with 256GB of storage that may be priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 48,500).

The rest of the specification falls in line with previous leaks and the phone now appears to be a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 2, which was exclusive to China. Xiaomi is expected to debut the 13 Lite with a brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, which is said to have a clock speed of 2.4GHz. The phone could have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. There could be three rear-facing cameras that include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a second 8-megapixel camera, and a third 2-megapixel camera.

The listing also hints at a dual selfie camera setup, both of which are expected to be 32-megapixel cameras and will reportedly feature an iOS-like dynamic island feature. There's also a 4,500mAh battery that could come with Xiaomi's 67W TurboCharge technology.

More recently, the other two smartphones from Xiaomi's 13 series that are expected to show up at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) were listed at the same German e-retailer. The Xiaomi 13 is expected to be available in black and white finishes, but with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and was listed at EUR 999.90 (roughly Rs. 88,300). The Xiaomi 13 Pro also showed up in black and white finishes and was listed at EUR 1,299.90 (roughly Rs. 1,14,700). Just like the above Xiaomi 13 Lite listing, the listings for the other two smartphones also appeared for a brief period and have been removed since then.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MWC 2023, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G, Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G price, Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G specifications, Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G cameras
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Motorola Razr 2023 Design Leaks Tip Bigger Cover Display and More: All Details
Bitcoin, ETH See Price Drops, Stablecoins Show Stronghold Amid Turbulent Market
Featured video of the day
Review Of The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13 Lite Reportedly Listed Online at German Retailer; Specifications, Colour Options Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  2. Apple Watch Import Ban Ruling Won't Be Vetoed by Biden Administration
  3. Motorola Razr 2023’s External Display Could Be Bigger Than Razr 2022
  4. Oppo Is Rolling Out ColorOS 13 Update to These Phones
  5. Avatar 2 Has Collected $2.243 Billion, Now 3rd Biggest Release of All Time
  6. Jio True 5G Launches in 20 Cities Across 11 States, Union Territories in India
  7. OnePlus 11R Pre-Orders Go Live in India, Includes Free OnePlus Buds Z2
  8. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Global Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Elon Musk’s $55 Billion Tesla Pay Package Is Now Under Legal Scrutiny
  10. Coinbase Q4 Revenue Fell to $605 Million From $2.49 Billion a Year Before
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Reports Quarterly Loss of $557 Million as Crypto Winter Continues in Wake of FTX Collapse
  2. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature Upgraded Memory: TrendForce
  3. Tether Emerges as Winner as Stablecoins Wobble Amid Uncertainty Over Binance USD Token
  4. The Mandalorian Season 4 Has Already Been Written, Showrunner Jon Favreau Confirms
  5. WhatsApp ChatGPT Integration via GitHub Project Lets Users Add AI to Conversations: Details
  6. Oppo F19, Oppo F19s, Oppo A77s to Get Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update in India: All Details
  7. IMDb Launches ‘Popular Indian Celebrities’ Weekly Rankings, Available in App
  8. Elon Musk’s $55 Billion Tesla Pay Package Product of ‘Sham Negotiations’, Shareholders Say
  9. Bitcoin, ETH See Price Drops, Stablecoins Show Stronghold Amid Turbulent Market
  10. Xiaomi 13 Lite Reportedly Listed Online at German Retailer; Specifications, Colour Options Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.