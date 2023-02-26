Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Lite Launched Ahead of MWC 2023: Details

Xiaomi 13 series had a global launch today, on February 26, a day before MWC 2023 begins. The smartphone series from the Chinese manufacturer sported three models — the vanilla Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Xiaomi 13 Lite. The smartphone series announced its launch in China in December 2022, however, it included only two variants. While the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Lite version in the series comes equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Lite price, availability

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi announced the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series in Barcelona. The base storage variant has a starting price of EUR 999 (nearly Rs. 87,600), while the Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at EUR 1299 (roughly Rs. 1,13,900). On the other hand, Xiaomi 13 Lite cost EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,800).

The Xiaomi 13 Pro global variant will make its debut in two colour options — Ceramic Black and White. On the other end, the base model will offer Black, Green and White colour variants. The Xiaomi 13 Lite makes its way in Black, Blue and Pink colour options.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

The high-end variant in the Xiaomi 13 series — the Xiaomi 13 Pro — is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and comes equipped with a 4,820mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging. The smartphone gets wired charging support of 120W, with 50W wireless charging support.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a Leica-branded triple camera unit at the back, which houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Meanwhile, the 32-megapixel front snapper is placed at the top centre of the display.

With support for dual SIM (Nano-SIM), the Xiaomi 13 Pro runs on MIUI 14. It features a 6.73-inch OLED 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) display that gets support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The Xiaomi 13 Pro pairs up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Meanwhile, the connectivity options on the Xiaomi 13 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, among others.

Xiaomi 13 specifications

The smartphone series also gets a vanilla variant, which gets similar software and hardware features as the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Xiaomi 13 sports a 6.36-inch OLED (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. The Xiaomi 13 is also powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The vanilla variant differs from the high-end module in terms of battery and optics. The Xiaomi 13 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For optics, it too gets a Leica-branded camera unit. However, the triple rear camera setup packs a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications

The smartphone, which did not launch in China along with the Xiaomi 13 series, is a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 2. The smartphone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with MIUI 13 skin. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM.

Xiaomi 13 Lite gets a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Similar to the other two Xiaomi 13 variants, this smartphone also gets a triple camera unit on the back. With a 50-megapixel primary camera, the other two sensors include an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera. The handset is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, according to the company.

It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery that gets Xiaomi's 67W TurboCharge technology.

