  Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Global Price, Design and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Global Price, Design and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi 13 series will launch on February 26, in time for MWC 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2023 18:45 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu1414

The Xiaomi 13 series phones will sport Leica-tuned triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The smartphone lineup was launched in China in December 2022
  • The Xiaomi 13 Lite version is likely to be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi 13 series will be launched in global markets on February 26, just in time for the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023). On the same day, the company has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be released in India. Qualcomm's latest-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers the Xiaomi 13 smartphone lineup. Details about the upcoming smartphone series' global variants have leaked online ahead of their debut. The devices were also previously listed on several certification sites, pointing to their global availability. Pricing for the Xiaomi 13 lineup, colourways and design renders have now been leaked online.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the global pricing for the Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, along with high-resolution renders of all three models.

As per the details shared by the tipster, the base storage option of the Xiaomi 13 is likely to cost EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 88,700) and the Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to be priced at EUR 1299 (roughly Rs. 1,15,300). Xiaomi 13 Lite, rumoured to be rebadged Xiaomi Civi 2, will be priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 44,000), according to the tipster.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be sold in two colour options - Black and White, while the base model will offer Green, Black and White colour variants, according to Ambhore, who adds that the Xiaomi 13 Lite is expected to be available in Black, Pink and Blue colour options.

The Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones will be the first from the Chinese phone manufacturing company to feature Leica tuned camera setups after the companies signed a long-term partnership. The two brands previously collaborated on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra which was the only phone in last year's Xiaomi 12 series to feature Leica-branded cameras.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi Civi 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi, MWC 2023
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
