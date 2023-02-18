Xiaomi 13 series will be launched in global markets on February 26, just in time for the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023). On the same day, the company has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be released in India. Qualcomm's latest-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers the Xiaomi 13 smartphone lineup. Details about the upcoming smartphone series' global variants have leaked online ahead of their debut. The devices were also previously listed on several certification sites, pointing to their global availability. Pricing for the Xiaomi 13 lineup, colourways and design renders have now been leaked online.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the global pricing for the Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, along with high-resolution renders of all three models.

As per the details shared by the tipster, the base storage option of the Xiaomi 13 is likely to cost EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 88,700) and the Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to be priced at EUR 1299 (roughly Rs. 1,15,300). Xiaomi 13 Lite, rumoured to be rebadged Xiaomi Civi 2, will be priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 44,000), according to the tipster.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be sold in two colour options - Black and White, while the base model will offer Green, Black and White colour variants, according to Ambhore, who adds that the Xiaomi 13 Lite is expected to be available in Black, Pink and Blue colour options.

The Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones will be the first from the Chinese phone manufacturing company to feature Leica tuned camera setups after the companies signed a long-term partnership. The two brands previously collaborated on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra which was the only phone in last year's Xiaomi 12 series to feature Leica-branded cameras.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.