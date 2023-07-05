Technology News

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Tipped to Get Bigger Batteries With Up to 120W Fast Charging

Xiaomi 14 Pro is tipped to get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 July 2023 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a 4,820mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Latest leak uncover major specifications of the Xiaomi 14 series
  • They are expected to go official in November
  • Xiaomi 14 series is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are said to go official in November. Although we are still many months away from the anticipated launch, details about the batteries and charging speeds of the two phones have popped up online. The new phones are said to offer bigger batteries and faster charging compared to the Xiaomi 13 series. The upcoming Xiaomi flagships are expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are expected to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 that were launched earlier this year.

Chinese Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted details about the chipsets, batteries, and charging speeds of the purported Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro on Weibo. He claims that the Xiaomi 14 will have a 4,860mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The new leak suggests upgrades to battery size and charging speed in Xiaomi 14 series compared to their predecessors —Xiaomi 13 series. The vanilla Xiaomi 13 has a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charging support, whereas the Pro model packs a 4,820mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging. Both models have 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are expected to go official in November. Qualcomm's next-generation flagship chipset —Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC — is expected to power the handsets. The upcoming smartphones are said to offer periscope zoom capabilities. Xiaomi 14's periscope telephoto camera could offer 5x optical zoom with a 115mm focal length. The regular Xiaomi 14 is tipped to feature a periscope telephoto camera with 3.9x optical zoom and 90mm focal length.

The Xiaomi 13 was launched globally in February for EUR 999 (nearly Rs. 87,600), while the Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at EUR 1299 (roughly Rs. 1,13,900). Xiaomi, a couple of months ago, brought the flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro to India with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, but the Xiaomi 13 never arrived in the country.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro
Kajol, Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Do Patti' Announced by Netflix, No Release Date Yet
Nasscom Raises Concerns Over 'Unrealistic' EV Targets in Delhi, Cites Inadequate Charging Infrastructure

