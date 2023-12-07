Xiaomi 14 Ultra is reportedly making its way to the market soon. Ahead of any official confirmation, a Chinese tipster has leaked the camera, chipset, battery, and charging specifications of the handset. The upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra is said to come with a quad rear camera unit. It could pack a 5,180mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra that was unveiled in April this year.

Digital Chat Station (DCS) (translated from Chinese) leaked the specifications of Xiaomi 14 Ultra on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will have a quad rear camera unit comprising four 50-megapixel cameras. He claims that the phone will feature the Sony LYT900 as the primary sensor with an f/1.63 aperture equivalent to an f/4.3 ± full frame aperture. The camera unit is said to pack a dual telephoto lens with a new architecture.

Further, the tipster shared that the phone will have a glass body and a depth sensor with upgraded specifications. It is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is said to have slightly curved screens and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. This info aligns with previous reports.

The battery of Xiaomi 14 Ultra is claimed to be around 5,180mAh. It is tipped to offer 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to go official in March next year with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to arrive with upgrades over the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The latter was launched in April in China with an initial price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,600).

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will sit alongside the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, that were unveiled in the Chinese market in October. The pair run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and use Xiaomi's HyperOS interface. They feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. They feature a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup.

