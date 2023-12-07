Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Come With Sony LYT900 Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and More

Xiaomi 14 Ultra could pack a 5,180mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 December 2023 11:59 IST
Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Come With Sony LYT900 Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in October

Highlights
  • A new leak has revealed some key details regarding Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • It could have a quad rear camera unit with four 50-megapixel cameras
Advertisement

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is reportedly making its way to the market soon. Ahead of any official confirmation, a Chinese tipster has leaked the camera, chipset, battery, and charging specifications of the handset. The upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra is said to come with a quad rear camera unit. It could pack a 5,180mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra that was unveiled in April this year.

Digital Chat Station (DCS) (translated from Chinese) leaked the specifications of Xiaomi 14 Ultra on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will have a quad rear camera unit comprising four 50-megapixel cameras. He claims that the phone will feature the Sony LYT900 as the primary sensor with an f/1.63 aperture equivalent to an f/4.3 ± full frame aperture. The camera unit is said to pack a dual telephoto lens with a new architecture.

Further, the tipster shared that the phone will have a glass body and a depth sensor with upgraded specifications. It is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is said to have slightly curved screens and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. This info aligns with previous reports.

The battery of Xiaomi 14 Ultra is claimed to be around 5,180mAh. It is tipped to offer 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to go official in March next year with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to arrive with upgrades over the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The latter was launched in April in China with an initial price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,600).

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will sit alongside the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, that were unveiled in the Chinese market in October. The pair run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and use Xiaomi's HyperOS interface. They feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. They feature a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. 

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Launches Gemini AI Models to Power Bard and AI Features on Pixel Phones; Will Compete With OpenAI's GPT-4
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Close to $44,000 Mark, Losses Strike Ether, Tether, Solana

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Come With Sony LYT900 Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Alleged Hands-on Images Reveal Design
  2. Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Will Take Place in January
  3. OnePlus 12 Teardown Shows a Large Vapour Chamber: See Here
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G and 4G Variants Launched in India: See Price
  6. Berlin to Reacher Season 2: The 7 Biggest Web Series to Watch in December
  7. Google Launches Gemini AI Models for Bard, AI Features on Pixel Phones
  8. Pixel 7 One Year Later: Should You Upgrade to the Pixel 8?
  9. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Tipped to Run on This New Mobile Chipset From MediaTek
  10. OnePlus 12 India, Global Launch Timeline Confirmed: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X50 GT, Honor 90 GT Could Launch Soon, Specifications Tipped
  2. Tecno Plans to Launch 24 New Smartphones in India Next Year, Aims to Be Among Top 5 Brands
  3. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Come With Sony LYT900 Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and More
  4. Google Launches Gemini AI Models to Power Bard and AI Features on Pixel Phones; Will Compete With OpenAI's GPT-4
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Close to $44,000 Mark, Losses Strike Ether, Tether, Solana
  6. OnePlus 12 Packs a Large Vapour Chamber, Teardown Video Reveals
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands-on Images Show Notable Design Changes From Galaxy S23 Ultra
  8. iOS 17.2 to Bring Telephoto Camera Improvements to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
  9. WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Listen to Video and Music Audio Together on Video Calls
  10. Himachal Pradesh Special Investigation Team to Boost Digital Asset Security, Onboards Liminal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »