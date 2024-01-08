Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in China in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and the new HyperOS interface. The Chinese tech giant is believed to add the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to this lineup soon. Most recently, the hands-on images of Xiaomi 14 Ultra have appeared online, giving us a closer look at the handset's design. It is seen with a quad camera setup with a periscope lens on the lower right side. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Coolapk (now deleted) posted (via SlashLeaks) the hands-on images of an alleged prototype Xiaomi 14 Ultra offering us a look at the phone. The handset appears to be in a camera-covering protective case. It seems to have a noticeable camera bump on the rear with a periscope lens on the lower right side. The camera island appears to be slightly larger than its predecessor — Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Alleged global prototype of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Photo Credit: Coolapk

The images have a white label on the back. The writing 'N1' on the label indicates Leica branded cameras, 'EU' suggests a European variant and 'P2' gives the assumption that the unit shown is a prototype used for internal testing by engineers. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro are also shown in one of the photos.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to go official in March. It is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to pack four 50-megapixel cameras with a Sony LYT900 as the primary sensor with an f/1.63 aperture. It is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is said to have slightly curved screens and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. It is rumoured to house a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will sit alongside the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Both these models were unveiled in China in October. The pair run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and use Xiaomi's HyperOS interface. They feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and feature a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup.

