Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design Leaked via Hands-on Images, Suggests Leica-Branded Cameras

Xiaomi 14 Ultra's quad camera seems slightly larger than its predecessor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2024 11:44 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • The writing 'EU' on the label indicates European variant
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to go official in March
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra will sit alongside the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro
Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in China in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and the new HyperOS interface. The Chinese tech giant is believed to add the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to this lineup soon. Most recently, the hands-on images of Xiaomi 14 Ultra have appeared online, giving us a closer look at the handset's design. It is seen with a quad camera setup with a periscope lens on the lower right side. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Coolapk (now deleted) posted (via SlashLeaks) the hands-on images of an alleged prototype Xiaomi 14 Ultra offering us a look at the phone. The handset appears to be in a camera-covering protective case. It seems to have a noticeable camera bump on the rear with a periscope lens on the lower right side. The camera island appears to be slightly larger than its predecessor — Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

xiaomi 14 ultra coolapk Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Alleged global prototype of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Photo Credit: Coolapk

 

The images have a white label on the back. The writing 'N1' on the label indicates Leica branded cameras, 'EU' suggests a European variant and 'P2' gives the assumption that the unit shown is a prototype used for internal testing by engineers. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro are also shown in one of the photos.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to go official in March. It is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to pack four 50-megapixel cameras with a Sony LYT900 as the primary sensor with an f/1.63 aperture. It is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is said to have slightly curved screens and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. It is rumoured to house a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will sit alongside the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Both these models were unveiled in China in October. The pair run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and use Xiaomi's HyperOS interface. They feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and feature a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Price Leaked; Former Could Be More Expensive Than OnePlus 11
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at Over $43,000, Future Crypto Rally Relies on ETF Approvals in US

